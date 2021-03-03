 Skip to main content
Atlantic City's EnVision Center making good use of Steve Wynn's old offices
Atlantic City's EnVision Center making good use of Steve Wynn's old offices

ATLANTIC CITY — For about eight years, the 30,000 square feet of office space at the top of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel parking garage sat empty, the final employee notices dated December 2013 still tacked up on employee information boards.

About $2 million of office cubicles, desks and chairs remain — just as marketing employees left them.

Now, James “Jimmy” Whitehead, director of the RX5 Cyber Center on Atlantic Avenue, plans to transform it into a combination call center, data and cybersecurity center called the RX5 EnVision Center. Its goal will be to provide job training and education for local residents, along with services to help manage COVID-19 data, he said.

“This used to be Steve Wynn’s executive office and call center,” owner Rocco Sebastiani, of Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., said during a recent tour of the space. “Steve Wynn’s original office furniture is still here.”

Wynn owned the property, then called Steve Wynn’s Golden Nugget, from 1984 to 1987 when he sold it for $440 million.

Sebastiani was standing in an ornate corner office with a view of the ocean over Pacific Avenue. A hand-painted mural of old Atlantic City still covers one wall, and the entire room is outlined in carved molding. The desk is marble topped, and the entry doorway has a recessed-lighted stained glass ceiling.

“I honestly didn’t know this existed,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. after the tour. Looking at the parking garage, most people assume it contains only parking spaces.

“It’s a fabulous space. I hope the EnVision Center’s vision comes to pass,” Small said.

Whitehead said he has some private investors and is working on winning some federal grants to get the programs off the ground. He is working with the property owner, private investors, the city and federal partners through its recent designation as a Housing and Urban Development EnVision Center, he said.

EnVision Centers are the brainchild of former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who visited the city in January for the official EnVision Center designation. They are designed to help people become self-sufficient, Carson said at the time.

The Atlantic City facility is the nation’s 90th such center. No direct funding comes from the designation, according to HUD, but centers have immediate access to an array of federal partners to apply for funding.

Sebastiani’s company purchased the former Atlantic Club site in 2019 from TJM Properties of Florida.

He also has plans for the hotel space but said it’s too early to discuss details.

After Wynn sold it, the property spent nine years as Bally’s Grand, 15 years as the Atlantic City Hilton Casino Resort, two as ACH Casino Hotel and two as the Atlantic Club before closing in January 2014. It was one of several casinos to close that year, as competition from casinos in neighboring states ate into Atlantic City’s customer base.

