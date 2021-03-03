Atlantic City's EnVision Center making good use of Steve Wynn's old offices

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I honestly didn’t know this existed,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. after the tour. Looking at the parking garage, most people assume it contains only parking spaces.

“It’s a fabulous space. I hope the EnVision Center’s vision comes to pass,” Small said.

Whitehead said he has some private investors and is working on winning some federal grants to get the programs off the ground. He is working with the property owner, private investors, the city and federal partners through its recent designation as a Housing and Urban Development EnVision Center, he said.

EnVision Centers are the brainchild of former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who visited the city in January for the official EnVision Center designation. They are designed to help people become self-sufficient, Carson said at the time.

Atlantic City's Stanley Holmes Village to receive $450,000 for planning ATLANTIC CITY — Stanley S. Holmes Village and the Westside neighborhood will receive a $450,…

The Atlantic City facility is the nation’s 90th such center. No direct funding comes from the designation, according to HUD, but centers have immediate access to an array of federal partners to apply for funding.

Sebastiani’s company purchased the former Atlantic Club site in 2019 from TJM Properties of Florida.

He also has plans for the hotel space but said it’s too early to discuss details.

After Wynn sold it, the property spent nine years as Bally’s Grand, 15 years as the Atlantic City Hilton Casino Resort, two as ACH Casino Hotel and two as the Atlantic Club before closing in January 2014. It was one of several casinos to close that year, as competition from casinos in neighboring states ate into Atlantic City’s customer base.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com Twitter @MichelleBPost

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.