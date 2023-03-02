ATLANTIC CITY — The city's deputy chief on Wednesday was presented with a "Lifetime Achievement Award" for her police work.

Bridget Pierce, the city's first woman to hold the deputy chief title, was presented with the award from the New Jersey Women in Law Enforcement.

“It (award) shows the dedication throughout Deputy Chief Pierce’s career is not only recognized by the great City of Atlantic City, but statewide," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a statement.

The NJWLE is a non-profit professional organization of active and retired officers that work to help note the success and contributions of women in law enforcement. It also supports community initiative projects to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community, police said in a Thursday news release.

Pierce was born and raised in the city, beginning her law enforcement career there in 1996. She passed through several ranks before making history by becoming the city's first deputy chief in August 2020.

Throughout her career, Pierce has had different assignments, including with the department's Crisis Negotiation Team for more than 10 years. She is currently the commander of the department’s Emergency Response Team, police said.

“I was honored to attend and witness Deputy Chief Pierce receive this prestigious, competitive and well-deserved award at the NJWLE Conference,” Police Chief James Sarkos said. “Deputy Chief Pierce has distinguished herself with her various achievements, leadership and exemplary conduct over the course of her distinguished career.”

Pierce has also held elected roles in the Police Benevolent Association Local 24, including president of the Superior Officers Association.

“Deputy Chief Pierce embodies the mission of the NJWLE," said PBA President Jules Schwenger. "She is a tremendous influence and guide for not only the women in law enforcement, but the men as well."