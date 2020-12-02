Atlantic City's credit rating holds, outlook improved, says Moody's

Council President George Tibbitt said Wednesday the positive outlook was welcome news.

"(It's) a credit to the administration and council members working together to move the city forward," Tibbitt said, adding the city and state have been reducing spending for several years. "This is a work in progress. The pandemic didn't cause us to save money. This is a five-year plan."

Atlantic City has been under direct state oversight since 2016 because of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, which is set to sunset next year. Moody's said it looked favorably on reports that an extension of Trenton's oversight was likely.

"The state's future oversight role remains to be determined and will be of critical importance to the city's future credit," the Moody's report states.

Tibbitt said Trenton's involvement was a "necessary partnership" because of the city's heavy reliance on state aid.