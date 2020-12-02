Atlantic City's credit rating holds, outlook improved, says Moody's

ATLANTIC CITY — The state's continued oversight and the improved management of the city's day-to-day operations contributed to an upgraded long-term outlook, according to one of the big three credit agencies.
Moody's Investors Service affirmed Atlantic City's Ba3 credit rating Tuesday but changed the city’s outlook from stable to positive. The improved outlook is due, in part, to the collaborative effort between the state and city to navigate the fiscal challenges facing the municipality, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic when the resort's primary economic engine — its nine casinos — has been reporting declining revenues.
While the city's credit rating remains below investment grade, the new outlook introduces the possibility of an upgrade in the next 12 to 24 months, the agency said.
"The new, positive outlook reflects our expectations that, despite the pandemic, Atlantic City will continue making strides in improving its governance and finances," according to the Moody's report. "While the pandemic has negatively impacted the casino industry, the negative credit consequences are relatively offset by the improved management of city operations and the more predictable PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) payment structure for casinos."
Council President George Tibbitt said Wednesday the positive outlook was welcome news.
Fitch Ratings Inc. downgraded the rating on nearly $215 million luxury tax bonds of the Casi…
Support Local Journalism
"(It's) a credit to the administration and council members working together to move the city forward," Tibbitt said, adding the city and state have been reducing spending for several years. "This is a work in progress. The pandemic didn't cause us to save money. This is a five-year plan."
Atlantic City has been under direct state oversight since 2016 because of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, which is set to sunset next year. Moody's said it looked favorably on reports that an extension of Trenton's oversight was likely.
"The state's future oversight role remains to be determined and will be of critical importance to the city's future credit," the Moody's report states.
Tibbitt said Trenton's involvement was a "necessary partnership" because of the city's heavy reliance on state aid.
"The homeowners and small business owners of Atlantic City cannot afford any more tax increases. So if the state was to pack up and leave tomorrow, those are the people (who) would be in complete trouble," the council president said.
The lingering fiscal effects of COVID-19 restrictions on Atlantic City's casinos highlighted the city's "critical need for diversification" of its economy, the credit agency said.
"Management reports that developers have begun expressing more interest in the city and a number of additional projects are expected to start soon. Although these are positive signs, diversification will take a considerable amount of time to have a material economic impact," Moody's wrote.
Eb6qw-8WAAMgV9n.jpg
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Eb6qw-JXYAENqX1.jpg
Eb6qxCtXkAUTcXl.jpg
Eb7aMrxUwAA3YpK.jpg
Eb7aMrzUwAA8brs.jpg
Eb7aMtkUwAA-VmL.jpg
Eb7aMxnUcAIbzgj.jpg
Eb7IM_SUcAAGEsq.jpg
Eb7IM_TUMAI9CNS.jpg
Eb7IM-4XQAA4WE0.jpg
Eb7INBHUEAETbtA.jpg
Eb64GGwXsAMeqYx.jpg
Eb64GN6XsAcWsop.jpg
Eb64GNgWAAA4pF9.jpg
Eb64GNpX0AIo0M6.jpg
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.