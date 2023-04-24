ATLANTIC CITY — Henrietta W. Shelton, a 1960 Atlantic City High School graduate, has a fondness for Chicken Bone Beach, a 20th-century segregated beach for local Black families and vacationers off the Boardwalk between Mississippi and Missouri avenues.

Heather Perez, the special collections librarian at Stockton University, is devoted to the history of America’s Favorite Playground.

Ronald J. Stephens, a professor of African American studies in the School of Interdisciplinary Studies at Purdue University in Indiana, is fascinated by African American leisure and recreation of the past.

The various passions of Shelton, Perez and Stephens came together to create the first picture book to cover Chicken Bone Beach, the city’s Northside businesses and neighborhood, the Civil Rights Movement in the resort and the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, all in one 128-page collection.

“Chicken Bone Beach” is part of the Images of America book series by Arcadia Publishing, which is known for its sepia-toned covers. The book will be released Monday and sells for $23.99.

“It felt so good. It’s an honor that my name is on the front page. ... I’m not a historian,” said Shelton, 81. “I just love Chicken Bone Beach. ... I remember the fun.”

Stephens was the first person to propose a more comprehensive pictorial and historical Chicken Bone Beach book to Shelton about three years ago.

Arcadia’s “Chicken Bone Beach” book has nearly 200 photographs, more than Nelson Johnson’s 384-page book from 2010 titled “The Northside: African Americans and the Creation of Atlantic City,” and is broader in subject matter than Cheryl Woodruff-Brooks’ 76-page book from 2017 titled, “Chicken Bone Beach: A Pictorial History of Atlantic City’s Missouri Avenue Beach.”

Stephens, a 1996 graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia in Africology and African American studies, first heard about Chicken Bone Beach when he was a college student. In 2001, he published his first book, also through Arcadia, titled “Idlewild: The Black Eden of Michigan,” which was once considered the most famous African-American resort community in the country.

Sid Trusty, a longtime city resident and an informal archivist, reached out to Stephens and invited him to the resort. Trusty, who died in 2004, told Stephens about the now-defunct Club Harlem on Kentucky Avenue and the late Larry Steele’s touring production revue known as “Smart Affairs.”

“Some showgirls from Idlewild were also in Larry Steele’s ‘Smart Affairs,’” Stephens said.

Steele and his “Smart Affairs” are deserving of a book that Stephens has spent the past 20 years researching. During the past nine years, he has made a series of trips to New Jersey and Philadelphia. Stephens met Ralph E. Hunter Sr., founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. Through Hunter, Stephens met the late Club Harlem dancer Pattie L. Harris-Young and Shelton.

“I knew Arcadia would be interested. I had to sell the idea to Henrietta,” Stephens said.

It was not legislated, but in reality and in practice from the early 1900s to at least the mid-1960s, Chicken Bone Beach hosted Black vacationers and local families, plus African American entertainers and celebrities who used to perform in and visit such venues as Club Harlem and other clubs that no longer exist.

Separate photos of entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. and the late former world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis at Chicken Bone Beach can be found in the book. The late actress and city native Rosalind Cash is pictured at the beach. Cash is known for her roles in the movies “Klute” and “The Omega Man,” both from 1971, and “Uptown Saturday Night” from 1974.

Despite the success of the Civil Rights Movement and the dilution of Chicken Bone Beach, the book doesn’t end in the 1970s with Blacks being able to visit more beaches in the city than just that one.

Free jazz concerts, sponsored by the Chicken Bone Historical Foundation, have been taking place, mostly at the Kennedy Plaza Stage on the Boardwalk, since 2000. Shelton is the nonprofit’s president. Images of Grammy-winning trumpeter Nicholas Payton, multi-Grammy nominee violinist Regina Carter and vibraphonist Stefon Harris are also in the book. The book’s photos are credited to Shelton; Stephens; John Mosley, courtesy of Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, Temple University; Stockton and the Atlantic City Free Public Library, among others.

Perez worked for the Atlantic City Free Public Library from 2006 to 2017 and has been employed by Stockton since 2017. She wrote the book’s foreword and rewrote a couple of the book’s chapters.

“I make a presentation for incoming first-year and Educational Opportunity Fund and first-generation students,” Perez said. “I cover the Northside, de facto segregation, redlining and local Atlantic City history, including Chicken Bone Beach.”

Stephens pitched the idea of the Chicken Bone Beach book to Katelyn Jenkins, an acquisition editor for Arcadia. She did a little research on her own, worked on the formal proposal with the authors and made the presentation to the company’s CEO and head of sales and marketing. The company gave the authors the green light to move forward a year ago.

“We wanted to make sure we were telling a vibrant history,” Jenkins said, adding Stephens and Shelton did a good job of showing there is an interest in the subject. “The samples that I saw of the photos captured the joy. It’s a fun book to look through and read.”

The content might be different than other books in the Images of America series because of the beach and entertainment setting, Jenkins said. The authors had to do a great deal of heavy lifting to obtain all the photographs that they did, she said.

“I really enjoyed working with Ronald and Henrietta,” Jenkins said. “There are such beautiful photographs that show the joy of the everyday and convey a really positive spirit.”