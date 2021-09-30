 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City's Buzby Village renovations to begin next month
0 comments
featured

Atlantic City's Buzby Village renovations to begin next month

{{featured_button_text}}
Buzby

Next month, Buzby Village, a 126-unit public housing complex off West End Avenue near the Ventnor border, will undergo renovations that are projected to last about 14 months.

 Molly Shelly

ATLANTIC CITY — The start date for a $15.4 million redevelopment project at the Buzby Village public housing complex has been pushed back until the end of October, Denise Gordy, interim executive director of the city’s Housing Authority, said Wednesday.

“Some documents still need to be finalized,” Gordy said in an email.

Officials are still working to nail down a firm date for the work to begin.

The 126-unit complex off West End Avenue near the Ventnor border is set to undergo a series of major renovations that are projected to last about 14 months.

Buzby is just one of the locations the Housing Authority plans to rehabilitate in its effort to address aging public housing in the resort.

Almost every inch of Buzby, which was built in 1953, will receive an upgrade. This includes new roofs, windows, appliances, flooring, cabinets, lighting, central heating and cooling systems, front porches, bathrooms, doors, security systems, technologically advanced front- and back-door lock systems, an upgraded playground, structural reinforcements to the buildings, landscaping and signs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Housing Authority is working with the Michaels Organization, a Camden-based affordable housing developer, to complete the project.

While each unit is being rehabbed, residents will be provided with either temporary housing off site or will be moved into a vacant unit on site for the duration of the renovation, which is about three weeks per unit, Gordy said. All costs for relocation will be covered by the Housing Authority and the Michaels Organization.

One of the most crucial parts of the project will be the renovations made to the Buzby Village community center. The location will be transformed into a full-service resiliency center that will allow residents to access necessities if a flood were to occur, Gordy said.

The center will be powered by a natural gas generator so residents can access heating and cooling services, showers and charging stations for equipment such as computers and oxygen machines.

In addition to Buzby, the authority will rehabilitate Stanley Holmes Village beginning in 2023.

The 420-unit village on Adriatic Avenue was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951.

In May 2019, the authority selected the Michaels Organization as its co-development partner for the Stanley Holmes project.

In April of this year, City Council approved a land exchange agreement for the authority to receive two large parcels in the South Inlet neighborhood. Residents of Stanley Holmes Village will be relocated to those parcels while many of the original units are demolished.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Afghanistan veterans struggle with withdrawal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News