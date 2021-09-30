Atlantic City's Buzby Village renovations to begin next month

ATLANTIC CITY — The start date for a $15.4 million redevelopment project at the Buzby Village public housing complex has been pushed back until the end of October, Denise Gordy, interim executive director of the city’s Housing Authority, said Wednesday.
“Some documents still need to be finalized,” Gordy said in an email.
Officials are still working to nail down a firm date for the work to begin.
The 126-unit complex off West End Avenue near the Ventnor border is set to undergo a series of major renovations that are projected to last about 14 months.
Buzby is just one of the locations the Housing Authority plans to rehabilitate in its effort to address aging public housing in the resort.
Almost every inch of Buzby, which was built in 1953, will receive an upgrade. This includes new roofs, windows, appliances, flooring, cabinets, lighting, central heating and cooling systems, front porches, bathrooms, doors, security systems, technologically advanced front- and back-door lock systems, an upgraded playground, structural reinforcements to the buildings, landscaping and signs.
The Housing Authority is working with the Michaels Organization, a Camden-based affordable housing developer, to complete the project.
While each unit is being rehabbed, residents will be provided with either temporary housing off site or will be moved into a vacant unit on site for the duration of the renovation, which is about three weeks per unit, Gordy said. All costs for relocation will be covered by the Housing Authority and the Michaels Organization.
One of the most crucial parts of the project will be the renovations made to the Buzby Village community center. The location will be transformed into a full-service resiliency center that will allow residents to access necessities if a flood were to occur, Gordy said.
The center will be powered by a natural gas generator so residents can access heating and cooling services, showers and charging stations for equipment such as computers and oxygen machines.
In addition to Buzby, the authority will rehabilitate Stanley Holmes Village beginning in 2023.
The 420-unit village on Adriatic Avenue was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951.
In May 2019, the authority selected the Michaels Organization as its co-development partner for the Stanley Holmes project.
In April of this year, City Council approved a land exchange agreement for the authority to receive two large parcels in the South Inlet neighborhood. Residents of Stanley Holmes Village will be relocated to those parcels while many of the original units are demolished.
