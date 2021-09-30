Atlantic City's Buzby Village renovations to begin next month

ATLANTIC CITY — The start date for a $15.4 million redevelopment project at the Buzby Village public housing complex has been pushed back until the end of October, Denise Gordy, interim executive director of the city’s Housing Authority, said Wednesday.

“Some documents still need to be finalized,” Gordy said in an email.

Officials are still working to nail down a firm date for the work to begin.

The 126-unit complex off West End Avenue near the Ventnor border is set to undergo a series of major renovations that are projected to last about 14 months.

Buzby is just one of the locations the Housing Authority plans to rehabilitate in its effort to address aging public housing in the resort.

Almost every inch of Buzby, which was built in 1953, will receive an upgrade. This includes new roofs, windows, appliances, flooring, cabinets, lighting, central heating and cooling systems, front porches, bathrooms, doors, security systems, technologically advanced front- and back-door lock systems, an upgraded playground, structural reinforcements to the buildings, landscaping and signs.

Atlantic City will make COVID bonus payments to workers with state blessing ATLANTIC CITY — After delaying bonus payments to city employees who worked during the worst …

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Housing Authority is working with the Michaels Organization, a Camden-based affordable housing developer, to complete the project.