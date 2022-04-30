 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Atlantic City's Angela Burton to receive national service award

angela burton

Angela Burton, left, with friend Patricia McDougall, who nominated her for the President's Volunteer Service Award. 

 Angela Burton, provided

ATLANTIC CITY — Singer and city resident Angela Burton will receive the United States President’s Volunteer Service Award next month in recognition of her community service. 

Burton will receive the award May 20 during a gala in Orlando, Florida.

The national recognition is given to those whose impact in their community is "irreplaceable," according to Mac/Ban Arts, which presents the awards. 

“It’s really like a shock to me, but I am so grateful to God. It's an honor," Burton said. 

Burton started singing at Atlantic City's Club Harlem at a young age, where she eventually became the opening act for a number of famous headliners. 

Her talent led her to travel to 35 countries with the United Service Organizations, where she performed for U.S. service members. Burton said singing for the troops became her passion, and though it was difficult to leave home, it was worth it to bring a smile to someone's face. 

"I asked God many years ago to sing around the world, and I did," Burton said.

It's undeniable that Burton has a passion for Atlantic City and its people. 

"I've been in 35 countries, and each time I can't wait to come back home," she said.

Burton organized the Rain Boots for Children initiative, in which she distributes donated rain boots to local children. 

Burton also is a founder of the Creative Multi Media Organization, a nonprofit that honors people in the arts who have "unselfishly given back" to their communities. Creative Multi Media Organization hosts the Tri-State Black History Month Awards annually. 

She was honored as a Hometown Hero in 2016 and received a key to Atlantic City in 2017. 

Burton was nominated for the President's Volunteer Service Award by her friend Patricia McDougall, a New York native, who was a recipient of the same award last December. 

"She does a lot of work, and she really deserves to be awarded for it," McDougall said. 

The national recognition means a lot for Burton, whose passion lies in serving her community.

"I love my home. I love Atlantic City, because Atlantic City loves me," Burton said. 

