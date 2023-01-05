Atlantic City's All Wars Memorial Building to reopen Monday

ATLANTIC CITY — A landmark in the city is set to make its return.

The All Wars Memorial Building, also known as the Old Soldier’s Home, is set to reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Monday. The city closed the facility in the summer for renovations.

“Credit the hard work of our contractors and Public Works Department for allowing us to reopen Soldier’s Home,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a news release Thursday.

The All Wars Memorial Building, located at 1510 Adriatic Ave., is 99 years old and a critical part of the history of the city. It was founded in 1924 to honor Black veterans and was used as a hospital for Black soldiers during World War II. Today, the building includes several ballrooms and conference rooms and has hosted a range of events including parties, meetings, fundraisers, American Legion gatherings and funerals.

The city temporarily closed the building Aug. 13 due to a broken air-conditioning system. To make the needed fixes, the city had to address outstanding problems that had beset the facility, ordering a roof replacement and other, interior repairs. When the closure was first announced several days before it went into effect, the city warned it could not offer a set schedule for reopening, due to expected supply-chain disruptions. It did estimate that the closure could last up to three months and told those who had scheduled events during that time frame to call and discuss rescheduling or refunds. The closure ended up lasting just under five months.

Thursday's release described the closure as necessary to safeguard public health and safety.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the closing may have caused anyone, but we are just glad the issues are resolved and residents can once again begin utilizing this facility,” Small said.

The past five months had not been the first time the building was shuttered for an extended period of time. It was previously closed in May 2006 for an $11.19 million renovation project and reopened nearly two years later, in April 2008.

A furor was set off in 2015 over suggestions that the city could sell the building to save money as it tried to navigate dire financial straits. Then-Mayor Don Guardian eventually dismissed the suggestion and guaranteed the facility would stay open, saying he would sooner “sell City Hall.”