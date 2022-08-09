Atlantic City's All Wars Memorial Building closing Sunday until further notice

ATLANTIC CITY — The All Wars Memorial Building will close until further notice starting Sunday, according to a city news release issued Tuesday.

The city is closing the building, also known as the Old Soldiers Home, due to a broken air conditioning system.

Before work can begin on fixing the air conditioning at the Adriatic Avenue building, other chronic issues must be addressed, including roof and interior repairs, according to the city.

The release said the closure could last as long as three months. It attributed the delay to nationwide supply-chain disruptions.

Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s administration issued a statement saying it was acting “in the interest of public health and safety” in its decision to close the building.

The Soldier's House, nearly a century old, was built in 1924 to honor Black veterans and was used during World War II as a hospital for Black soldiers.

It includes a number of ballrooms, conference rooms and has been an important community gathering place. It typically hosts a wide variety of events, including parties, American Legion gatherings and funerals.

The building was previously closed in May 2006 for an $11.19 million renovation project. It reopened nearly two years later in April 2008.

A furor was set off over the future of the Soldier's Home in 2015 amid suggestions that the city close the building to save money. Then Mayor Don Guardian guaranteed that the facility would not close saying that he would sooner "sell City Hall." Small, then a member of City Council, also had said that the city would not close the building.

Those with events scheduled at the All Wars Memorial Building over the next three months are being urged to call 609-347-5407 to discuss possible remedies, including rescheduling and refunds.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.