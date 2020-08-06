ATLANTIC CITY — An annual event celebrating diversity and culture through art, the “48 Blocks Atlantic City” program will go virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration goes live online Aug. 7-9.
The annual event, named because the city is 48 blocks long, celebrates and features creative art lessons by local and regional artists.
The program in the past has brought out between 2,000 and 3,000 people, according to Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.
"In the spring we made the decision to take 48 Blocks AC to an online format," Hagen said. “ I knew that many of the members of our creative community would rise to the occasion and create program ideas to engage our audience — and indeed, they have. Being online offers new possibilities for them to share their talents.”
The virtual event also allows artists to present in a new way and in their own space. Some artists are even giving lessons from different countries, such as Great Britain and China, so Hagen hopes viewership will be up as well. With all of the traction the event is already getting online, she expects the virtual event to be very successful.
A schedule of activities is arranged in thematic blocks. There is yoga and meditation in the mornings, Saturday afternoon is geared toward the young and young-at-heart, and Sunday afternoon features blocks of Atlantic City-themed artist segments. Early evenings are geared toward happy-hour segments and evenings are relaxing events and theatrical productions.
The three-day schedule includes live and recorded events with titles like “The Art of Cooking,” “Mad Libs for Adults” and “You Are Here! Postcards from AC.” Viewers will also be able to enjoy performances by the Bay Atlantic Symphony and the Atlantic City Ballet.
The usual free jitney mural tours cannot run through the city, but there are two virtual mural tours included in the online event, and one by bicycle. Participants can also take their own socially-distanced mural tours.
“Stockton University is so happy and proud to continue our partnership in 48 Blocks AC in this meaningful way during these unique times,” said Lisa Honaker, Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities of Stockton University. "As an anchor institution in Atlantic City and the region, we delight in sharing our resources to strengthen the region, and value our relationship with ACAF as a creative partner.”
For more information about the event and to participate in Zoom events, visit www.atlanticcityartsfoundation.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.