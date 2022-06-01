 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City youth to train in construction over summer at Buzby Village

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials are due to announce a 12-week summer program to train Atlantic City youth in all aspects of real estate construction at a press conference this morning.

It will be held at the Atlantic City Housing Authority's Buzby Village complex, off West End Avenue, where the Michaels Organization is in the midst of a $15.4 million renovation project.

Nick Cangelosi, Vice President of Development at The Michaels Organization, will speak, as will Mayor Marty Small Sr.

The Buzby Homes redevelopment site will also be the setting for much of the teaching and hands-on experience offered to students in the program, according to the city.

The redevelopment is expected to finish in March 2023.

While each unit is being rehabbed, at an estimated time of about three weeks, residents will be provided with either temporary relocation off-site or will be moved into a vacant unit on-site. All costs for relocation will be covered by the Housing Authority and the Michaels Organization.

Cangelosi has estimated that each unit is getting $120,000 in upgrades, including new kitchens,  bathrooms, roofs, windows, insulation, and piling structures.

The community center will be transformed into a full-service resiliency center that will allow residents to access necessities if a flood were to occur, said Denise Gordy, interim executive director of the city’s Housing Authority.

The center will be powered by a natural gas generator so residents can access heating and cooling services, showers and charging stations for necessary equipment such as computers, oxygen machines and other apparatuses.

“A lot of resiliency went into this $15 million investment,” said Cangelosi.

The Housing Authority, in partnership with the Michaels Organization, is also rehabilitating Stanley Holmes Village.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

