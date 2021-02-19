Atlantic City youth mentor hosting forums to connect police and youth

The children, ages 7 to 12 from throughout Atlantic County, asked questions like “How am I supposed to feel about police?” and “How are you going to police differently?”

“They asked questions like that because at some point, because of news media and the way that the children felt, our Black children felt like they could be next. Of course, in their mind, ‘What do we need police for if they’re going to kill us?” Austin said.

The kids now have a sense that they have a voice, she said, and that it is being heard. And those who work in law enforcement get to hear from young people directly. Austin said it put the onus on police to say, “I’m not the bad guy.”

One of the young people who participated is Mekayla Lewis, 13, of Mays Landing, an eighth grader at William Davies Middle School. Lewis said she was excited to learn more about the attorney general’s job and about what he is doing to address police use of force in New Jersey.

Austin’s nephew Dennis Badger, 14, of Atlantic City, also joined the forums.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing,” said Badger, who attends the Richmond Avenue School. “It keeps younger people who come from different backgrounds, it keeps them motivated to stay out of the streets, knowing the information they know.”