Press staff reports
ATLANTIC CITY — Members of the Atlantic City Youth Council attended the 114th NAACP National Convention in Boston the last week of July, according to Charles Goodman, adviser to the local youth group.
Their trip comes a year after Atlantic City hosted the 2022 NAACP convention, an event that buoyed the city’s spirits and boosted its reputation for hosting future large-scale events.
Last week, several of the students attended an Atlantic City Council meeting and shared their experiences with city officials and the public.
A look back at the NAACP convention in Atlantic City
Members of NAACP attend the reenacting of the historic Club Harlem on Kentucky Ave during the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Performers re-create the days of Club Harlem during a concert on the Missouri Avenue beach as part of the wrap-up to the NAACP convention.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Performers re-create the days of Club Harlem during the Chicken Bone Beach Experience, a farewell event for the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City on Wednesday.
Edward Lea photos, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
From left: Robert Rooks, Pastor Michael McBride, Judith Browne Dianis, Rick Robinson and Scot X. Esdaile participate in a racial justice workshop Tuesday during the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.
John M. O'Connor
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Jennifer Seibert, of Oakland, California, poses within the NAACP logo on the floor of the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Atlantic County election officials help the NAACP run its national officers election Tuesday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Edward Lea photos, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice President Kamala Harris was one of the dignitaries to speak at the recently completed NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP said the organization is non-partisan but decidedly political in comments at the 113th national convention in Atlantic City on Monday.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
An attendee at the 113th national convention of the NAACP captures an image of Vice President Kamala Harris on his phone Monday. Harris addressed a packed crowd at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about voting rights, gun control, economic opportunities and access to abortion at her comments at the 113th national convention of the NAACP in Atlantic City on Monday.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Attendees fill a hall for one of the many events, panels and discussions that made up the convention.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Harris was the keynote speaker at 113th NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Texas NAACP Legal Redress Chairperson Gary Bledsoe speaks during a panel discussion on voting rights Monday morning at the NAACP Convention in Atlantic City.
Eric Conklin, Staff Writer
A panel discussion titled “Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights” was part of Sunday’s schedule at the NAACP Convention in Atlantic City.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Natasha McCain, of Hampton, Virginia, takes notes during a panel discussion focusing on voting right, particularly redistricting, at the NAACP Convention in Atlantic City on Sunday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights. Latonya Palmer, a delegate from Mansfield OH, listens to the live streaming panel discussion.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights. Carroll Rhodes, from the Law Offices of Carroll Rhodes talks about historical and current redistricting efforts, defining it, showing how it matters, as well as local criteria used in the process to the attendees..
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights. Anna-Kathryn Barry introduces the next panel that will be discussing OGC Redistricting Cases, legal theories and strategies.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights. Gary Bledsoe, from Texas NAACP Legal Redress Chair / Texas Southern University, talks about historical and current redistricting efforts, defining it, showing how it matters, as well as local criteria used in the process to the attendees.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights. Gary Bledsoe, from Texas NAACP Legal Redress Chair / Texas Southern University, talks about historical and current redistricting efforts, defining it, showing how it matters, as well as local criteria used in the process to the attendees..
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. speaks at the news conference. Small urged the convention attendees to “make sure to explore this great city because although we appreciate the casino industry, we are more than just casinos.”
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Members of the NAACP kick off their annual convention with a news conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday. More than 8,000 people are expected to attend the convention, which runs through Wednesday.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
The opening day of the NAACP Convention featured several programs that followed the news conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference. NJ-CARE has asked NAACP leadership to disinvite Gov. Phil Murphy from the convention owing to what it argues is his lack of action against school segregation.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Participants at the opening news conference of the NAACP Convention at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday. Events continued throughout the day, and the convention runs through Wednesday.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
NAACP activist Hazel Dukes reflects on the value Atlantic City brings to the convention Thursday during a news conference at City Hall.
Eric Conklin, Staff Writer
