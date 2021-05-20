 Skip to main content
Atlantic City works to replace broken street lights
Cold Work/Cold Day

Atlantic City Electric crewmen Richard Suit, of Newark, and Josh Evens, of Tuckerton (working in the bucket), check faulty streetlights on Park Avenue at Bally’s Atlantic City in December 2016.

 Press archives

From the five ingredients of coastal flooding to ways of saving money on flood insurance, Meteorologist Joe Martucci presented his expertise on the topic of coastal flooding on May 20. The talk was one of New Jersey based weather consulting company WeatherWorks' educational webinars. Drowning in floodwaters was the leading cause of death among people who were directly exposed to tropical systems and coastal storms from 1963 to 2012. 2,544 have died during this time. In addition to significant coastal flooding, minor, or nuisance flooding can make roads impassable and corrode vehicle. Atlantic City had 14 coastal flooding events in 2019. By 2030, that number is expected to be between 20 to 35 events.

ATLANTIC CITY — Since the beginning of 2021, more than 850 lights throughout the resort have been repaired or replaced, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said during a news conference Thursday at City Hall.

"Atlantic City is literally getting lit," Small said.

The repairs are part of a citywide project that started earlier this year and included the creation of a database detailing all private and public lights, ordering equipment to install lights in areas where there are none and creating new policies on reporting outages.

In March 2020, the city got a $500,000 grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for the inspection, repair and maintenance of street lights.

"There are approximately 2,600 street lights for which the city is responsible. Presently 75 of these lights are not functioning or are currently being repaired, replaced or upgraded," Small said. "(There are) 5,665 lights in the city that Atlantic (City) Electric are responsible for. At the present, there are 10 of those lights that remain to be repaired or replaced."

Public Works Director Paul Jerkins said all of the city-owned street light poles will have a plate installed on them so ownership of those lights can be easily identified. 

Small said the Public Works Department is working on an inventory of the 931 privately owned lights to find out how many need to be repaired.

Small also said Public Works and Atlantic City Electric will be in contact regularly to share information and identify any problems that need attention.

The Police and Fire departments also will institute a watch-and-report program to allow officers on the street to alert the city of any lights needing repair or replacement, Small said.

The project also helped identify which areas need lights installed.

"There are isolated sections of the city, including areas in the 4th Ward, where there are no lights or lighting infrastructure," Small said. "These locations have been identified, the equipment necessary to install has been ordered and the installation of the lighting will be completed as soon as equipment is received."

Jerkins said some unlit areas of the city were easy to fix while others will require more time and effort.

"As we were going throughout the city, we noticed many of the areas where there were no lights in certain areas (and) we were able to place lights there. ... In other areas, it's going to be a lot more effort put into being able to get lighting," Jerkins said. "We’ve reached out to our grants person, who will be looking into the availability of money to be able to provide the infrastructure cost to provide lighting in those areas."

Jerkins also said the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities will be replacing 235 lights in the area of Tanger Outlets The Walk in the near future.

Small encourages members of the public to report any lighting issues by calling public works at 609-347-5700 or visiting cityofatlanticcity.org.

