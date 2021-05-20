Atlantic City works to replace broken street lights

Small also said Public Works and Atlantic City Electric will be in contact regularly to share information and identify any problems that need attention.

The Police and Fire departments also will institute a watch-and-report program to allow officers on the street to alert the city of any lights needing repair or replacement, Small said.

The project also helped identify which areas need lights installed.

"There are isolated sections of the city, including areas in the 4th Ward, where there are no lights or lighting infrastructure," Small said. "These locations have been identified, the equipment necessary to install has been ordered and the installation of the lighting will be completed as soon as equipment is received."

Jerkins said some unlit areas of the city were easy to fix while others will require more time and effort.

"As we were going throughout the city, we noticed many of the areas where there were no lights in certain areas (and) we were able to place lights there. ... In other areas, it's going to be a lot more effort put into being able to get lighting," Jerkins said. "We’ve reached out to our grants person, who will be looking into the availability of money to be able to provide the infrastructure cost to provide lighting in those areas."