Atlantic City workers to get $7,500 raises under 2022 budget, mayor says

ATLANTIC CITY — City workers will get substantial raises and the minimum full-time annual salary will increase to $31,000 under a proposed $218.6 million budget, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Tuesday.

It amounts to an annual increase of about $7,500 per employee, with a $4,500 raise starting July 1 and another $3,000 starting Jan. 1, 2023, Small said during a news conference in Council Chambers at City Hall with dozens of applauding city workers in the audience.

The proposed budget also will lower the municipal property tax rate, Small said. No exact details on the proposed rate were provided at the news conference.

Small did not provide details about the full cost of the raises to the city or what parts of the budget may have to be cut to allow for them.

The city faced possible bankruptcy in 2015 and since then has drastically cut back on numbers of employees and their salaries, but that left the city less able to attract and keep talent, Small said.

The state Department of Community Affairs must approve all city budgets under the state takeover legislation. A DCA spokesperson could not immediately say whether the state had signed off on the budget.

Based on the city's current roster of about 850 employees, the cost of the raises would be more than $5 million.

No American Rescue Plan funds will be used for the raises, Small said, nor will revenue generated by a $2-per-night hotel room surcharge earmarked for local public safety expenses. The room surcharge, created by state law late last year, will not be touched until next year, Small said.

Business Administrator Anthony Swan said details on the cost of the increases and how they will be funded will be in the budget, due to be introduced at Wednesday's City Council meeting. The budget is then expected to be available to view online.

New payments in lieu of taxes from Stockton University will add about $1 million to city revenues, city Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin said.

"This will be paid for through normal revenues. We are using some surplus in our budget," Aboderin said.

"This will help us to continue to recruit the best and brightest," Small said. "We are raising the bar for everyone."

The lowest paid workers will be bumped up from $25,500 to a new minimum salary of $31,000 effective July 1, Small said.

Police communications workers, or dispatchers, will start at $35,000, up from a starting salary of $27,000, Small said.

The city had been losing dispatchers and other workers to nearby communities that pay more, he said.

All union contracts are up for renegotiation except the Fire Department, Small said.

He said Police Department workers will see raises of $4,500 on each step of the salary ladder effective July 1, and another raise of $3,000 on each step effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Non-uniformed city workers will get raises of $4,500 on their base salaries effective July 1, and $3,000 added to their salaries Jan. 1, 2023, Small said.

"According to my math, ... that's a $7,500 raise in five months," Small said.

In the final two years of the contract, everyone will get 2% raises each year, he said.

"This is a four-year deal that gives us labor peace," Small said. "If we have the opportunity to do better, we will. We could have a recession again. We are managing expectations."

Small said his ability to give the raises means the city has made great strides since almost going bankrupt in 2015.

"I sat in meetings as City Council president," Small said, "when they said Aug. 11, 2015, the city would run out of money."

He said property owners were asked to pay their taxes early to keep the city running.

"We had draconian budget cuts," Small said of both the city and school board.

The city budget was $262 million then, he said. There were about 1,400 employees.

Now it's at $218.6 million and there are about 850 full-time employees, he said, and ratings agencies "are raving over the city's position."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

