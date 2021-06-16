Atlantic City woman charged with defrauding elderly people

CAMDEN — An Atlantic City woman has been charged in connection with fraudulently obtaining money from elderly victims and not alerting government agencies of the amount she earned from the scheme, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Wednesday.
Victoria Crosby, 44, has been charged with wire fraud, concealing information affecting a continued right to payment by the Social Security Agency (SSA,) health care fraud and making a false statement, representation or document to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD.)
According to court documents, Crosby and others used prepaid cell phones to contact victims, many of whom were over the age of 70, whose spouses or family members had recently died, Honig said in a news release.
Crosby and the other perpetrators allegedly used false names and pretended to be employees of either a retirement benefit office or life insurance company.
The perpetrators told the victims that the life insurance policy of their deceased family member was in arrears and that to correct the underpayment, the victims needed to pay thousands of dollars with prepaid credit cards. The money would then be deposited into bank accounts controlled by the perpetrators.
Surveillance footage obtained by police showed Crosby withdrawing the funds allegedly from the victims from various ATMs across the state.
While Crosby was involved in the fraud scheme, she was receiving benefits from from the Social Security Income (SSI) from the SSA and Medicaid. She was also living in public housing in Atlantic City and receiving housing assistance through HUD's Public and Indian Housing Program, according to the news release.
Between January 2020 and December 2020, Crosby received $110,380 into her bank account, making her ineligible for SSI, Medicaid and HUD benefits.
Wire and healthcare fraud carry a maximum sentence of 20 years while the offenses against the SSA and HUD carry a maximum of five years in prison.
