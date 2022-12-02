Atlantic City Winter Wonderland Parade postponed due to weather

ATLANTIC CITY — Wanting to keep its Winter Wonderland Parade festive and enjoyable, the city is postponing it until Dec. 10 because of windy and rainy conditions expected Saturday, the municipality said on Friday.
Participants are to gather on Indiana Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard at the starting point at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.
The parade will take off for Center City Park at noon.
The parade's categories include marching bands, floats, costumed characters, decorated cars, and dance/drill team.
