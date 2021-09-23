Atlantic City will make COVID bonus payments with state blessing

ATLANTIC CITY — The city has the state's blessing to use some of its American Rescue Plan funds to make bonus payments to city employees who worked during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday morning during at a news conference at City Hall.

The special payments, which Small said he negotiated with the state to more closely meet requirements of the federal relief plan, will go out Monday.

They will total $3.2 million, as originally planned, but will be a bit different from the uniform $3,500 bonuses Small first announced Aug. 19.

Each worker's bonus will be determined by hours worked on site from March 20, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, he said. Workers will get an additional $4 per hour, up to a maximum of $3,500 for full-time workers and $1,750 for part-time and seasonal workers.

"Eighty-five percent of city employees will receive the maximum," Small said. "And the time frame has been extended so it includes more employees."

Originally the time frame ended Sept. 28, 2020.

The fate of planned $500 payments to property taxpayers is still being determined. Those also total $3.2 million, so $6.4 million of the city's $33 million in American Rescue Plan funds would go to employee and taxpayer bonus payments.