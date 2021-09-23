Atlantic City will make COVID bonus payments to workers with state blessing

The state has oversight of city finances under the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, which was recently extended another four years.

Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa Ryan said an agreement was reached Wednesday between Division of Local Government Services Director Jacquelyn Suarez and Small.

"This will provide the necessary backup documentation ... to substantiate payments under American Rescue Plan guidelines," Ryan said.

The city payroll system includes a special code for tracking onsite hours, she said.

"Regarding payments to property owners who are current on their property taxes, (the Division of Local Government Services) is continuing to work with Mayor Small in reviewing alternatives to the mayor’s proposed tax rebates of $500," Ryan said.

Vacation and sick time used cannot be counted toward hours worked during the pandemic, said city Chief Financial Officer Toro Aberderin.

Small said his office has been inundated with letters from municipalities and unions saying they are interested in pursuing premium pay for essential workers as well.

"We were the area's leader (on this)," Small said.