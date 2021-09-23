Atlantic City will make $3,500 COVID bonus payments with state blessing

On Sept. 2, just days before city employees expected to get the $3,500 checks Small had promised them, the state refused to let the payments go forward.

On Aug. 19, Small had announced that about $3.2 million in federal ARP funds would be used for the payments, to thank city workers for keeping the city going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DCA's Ryan had said Sept. 2 that the state had not been told about the planned payments before Small’s Aug. 19 news conference. But Small said his finance director had spoken to DCA about the plans.

"You argue with your family ... interests not always going to align," Small said. It's important to come together to solve problems, and "maintain professionalism even when you are upset. There's a lesson for everyone."

Under federal rules, the city’s millions in ARP money could be used for a variety of specific types of spending, including to give stipends to essential workers.

For current employees to receive a payment, they must have served the city from March 20, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, Small said Thursday. Previously bonuses went to those working March 20, 2020 to Sept. 28, 2020.