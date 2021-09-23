Atlantic City will make $3,500 COVID bonus payments with state blessing

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City has the state's blessing to use some of its American Rescue Plan funds to make bonus payments to city employees who worked during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said at a news conference at City Hall on Thursday morning.
The special payments, which Small said he negotiated with the state to more closely meet requirements of the federal ARP, will go out Monday, Small said. They will total $3.2 million, as originally planned.
They will be a bit different than the uniform $3,500 bonuses Small first announced Aug. 19. Each worker's bonus will be determined by hours worked on site, he said, up to a maximum of $3,500 for full-time workers.
"Eighty-five percent of city employees will receive the maximum," Small said. "And the time frame has been extended so it include more employees."
The fate of planned $500 payments to property taxpayers is still being determined. Those also total $3.2 million, so $6.4 million of the city's $33 million in ARP funds would go to employee and taxpayer bonus payments.
The state has oversight of city finances under the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, which was recently extended another four years.
Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa Ryan said an agreement was reached Wednesday between Division of Local Government Services Director Jacquelyn Suarez and Small.
"In place of a flat $3,500 stipend for full-time city employees and $1,750 for part-time and seasonal employees, premium pay will be provided to employees at a rate of $4 per hour for each hour employees worked on-site where there was risk of COVID-19 exposure up to a maximum payout of $3,500 for full-time city workers and $1,750 for part-time and seasonal workers," Ryan said.
The city payroll system includes a special code for tracking on site hours, she said.
"This will provide the necessary backup documentation ... to substantiate payments under American Rescue Plan (ARP) guidelines," Ryan said.
"Regarding payments to property owners who are current on their property taxes, DLGS is continuing to work with Mayor Small in reviewing alternatives to the Mayor’s proposed tax rebates of $500," Ryan said.
Vacation and sick time used cannot be counted towards hours worked during the pandemic, said City Chief Financial Officer Toro Aberderin.
Small said his office has been inundated with letters from municipalities and unions, saying they are interested in pursuing premium pay for essential workers as well.
"We were the area's leader (on this)," Small said.
Workers for Atlantic County have lobbied for premium pay, and Northfield city government is considering it.
On Sept. 2, just days before city employees expected to get the $3,500 checks Small had promised them, the state refused to let the payments go forward.
On Aug. 19, Small had announced that about $3.2 million in federal ARP funds would be used for the payments, to thank city workers for keeping the city going during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DCA's Ryan had said Sept. 2 that the state had not been told about the planned payments before Small’s Aug. 19 news conference. But Small said his finance director had spoken to DCA about the plans.
"You argue with your family ... interests not always going to align," Small said. It's important to come together to solve problems, and "maintain professionalism even when you are upset. There's a lesson for everyone."
Under federal rules, the city’s millions in ARP money could be used for a variety of specific types of spending, including to give stipends to essential workers.
For current employees to receive a payment, they must have served the city from March 20, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, Small said Thursday. Previously bonuses went to those working March 20, 2020 to Sept. 28, 2020.
The first city in New Jersey to give its employees funds from the American Rescue Plan is believed to be Trenton, which is using part of the $73.8 million it received from the act to give city employees up to $7,000 each in hazard pay.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act on March 11. New Jersey’s state government secured $6.5 billion of the total federal package. Collectively, the state’s local governments received $2.9 billion.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.