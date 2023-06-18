ATLANTIC CITY — New York Avenue in the 1960s and ‘70s was viewed as a thriving oasis for the LGBTQ community.

The city featured at least 10 gay bars, including the West Side Bar and Brass Rail.

Today the city has a plethora of attractions, including restaurants and casinos — but no gay bars.

“It’s kind of sad,” said Jordan Wooding, a 34-year-old city native. “There used to be the West Side Bar, the Pro Bar in Resorts ... the Rainbow Room was another hole in the wall. If we at least had one location in the city, that would be cool. A lot of us go out.”

As acceptance of the community has increased over time, so have the number of places they feel safe.

“There’s no question that the increased acceptance or perceived acceptance of the LGBTQ lifestyle and LGBTQ people have led to the disappearance of the bars as well, because people will argue, especially younger people, that they can go to a regular bar,” said Laurie Greene, an LGBTQ activist and author of the book “Drag Queens and Beauty Queens: Contesting Femininity in the World’s Playground.” “But that’s not necessarily true for queer people of color, especially gender non-conforming people. They don’t feel safe in straight bars the way that straight white men do. So that creates a real void.”

In Atlantic City, there were 15 to 20 bars in and around New York Avenue dating to the 1950s, although it was illegal to operate a gay bar or serve gay people, Greene said.

In the ‘50s and ‘60s, bar owners could have their establishments shut down by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control if they served homosexuals, said John Schultz, a former Atlantic City councilman. That was the case for Val’s Bar on New York Avenue.

It wasn’t until 1967 that Val’s and a New Brunswick-based company, One Eleven Wines and Liquors Inc., fought against their shutdowns and won their New Jersey Supreme Court case against the ABC.

“And that was about a year or two before Stonewall,” added Schultz, referring to the 1969 riots in New York surrounding the police raid of a gay bar.

More recently, “in the 1980s there were more than 1,000 gay bars in the country. Now there’s less than 200 and I think something like 18 female bars in the entire country,” Greene said.

Schultz said dating apps like Tinder and Grindr have diminished the need for LGBTQ bars. He and his husband, Gary Hill, owned several gay bars and real estate properties in Atlantic City in the 1970s. Some of those included the Brass Rail on Mount Vernon Avenue, Studio ‘5’ Disco on South Kentucky Avenue and Studio Six.

“Technically why there’s no gay bar in Atlantic City is because the only places with gay bars now are in major cities like San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia — they all have gay bars. And then most of the gay bars are a mixture between straight and gay,” said Schultz. “And so as the Grindr and then the gay dating sites came, these young kids, they don’t need to go to a bar, you know? I mean, in those days, you read where to go in the newspaper.”

Even as acceptance has grown, some still don’t feel comfortable going to many city establishments.

Jeremy Kelly, of Atlantic City, will go to any bar or restaurant in the city to have a good time, but his friend, Jessie Cherlin, who is Black, said he doesn’t feel like he’s allowed to be himself when he goes to places that aren’t his usual safe spots.

“I’m 6 foot tall, but I’m 6-foot-9 in heels,” Cherlin said. “I feel like I’m just being stared at or laughed at.”

Cherlin and Kelly both like going to places like Rhythm and Spirits on Tennessee Avenue, the Anchor Rock Club and the former Bourre on New York Avenue. They also said they go to the AC Pride monthly mixers to meet others in the community.

“I’d throw us in as allies,” said Greg Mungan, production manager for Anchor Rock Club. “Having diverse programming is important to us, including pride programming. We’re always interested in making it a comfortable setting for people of all walks of life to come out, including folks in the queer community.”

Mungan said Anchor Rock Club would still be doing all-inclusive events regardless of being the site of the former Chez Paree Night Club. He was honored to occupy the same space as what was a central location for what was a gay neighborhood from the ‘60s to the ‘80s.

“It’s definitely been very helpful for us to connect the dots with the pride/queer community because we occupy the same space, a natural inclination for people that used to go there, on the lookout for their space more,” said Mungan, who has hosted events with Wooding for his monthly drag cabarets, AC Pride and other organizations. “It’s important for us to be an ally and celebrate what is clearly a rich tradition in Atlantic City.”

Judah Dorrington, the city’s LGBTQ+ liaison, said it was important to have different kinds of safe places that facilitate empowerment and entrepreneurship, in addition to providing information, resources and programs for the community.

“Yeah, we need a gay bar, but what we’re also interested in is safety, health, enhancing LGBTQ+ wealth,” said Dorrington. “There are more gay spaces — non-alcoholic or sober spaces, and day spaces — beyond the bar.”

