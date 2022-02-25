Atlantic City wants big spaces for cannabis consumption

As New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission explores how to handle consumption lounges, along with other thorny regulatory issues for the newly legal market, Atlantic City wants special considerations.

Kashawn McKinley, the director of constituent services for Atlantic City, made the plea at a meeting Thursday of the commission board of directors, held virtually. He said Atlantic City is not only the biggest convention town in the state, it’s the convention capital of the East Coast.

He asked the commission to consider large-scale consumption areas, both indoor and outdoor, within the city.

“Cannabis is an entirely new industry that will be driven by conventions. Atlantic City needs special provisions to capitalize on this marketplace,” McKinley said at the meeting.

With visitors from out of state, he argued, Atlantic City will need large-scale venues for cannabis consumption and places for cannabis-related festivals.

“Locations like Boardwalk Hall, the Convention Center and Bader Field should be permitted to host large cannabis conventions,” McKinley told the board.

The state is still working on approving the first licenses for legal cannabis sales, just over a year after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the package of laws creating the legal market. After discussing legalization for years, the state Legislature took the step after voters strongly supported legalization in the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, during his regular radio appearance on the WBGO radio station in Newark, Murphy said the first legal recreational sales should be coming soon.

The first sales are expected to come from the existing medical marijuana dispensaries. The state has sought to guarantee the centers have enough cannabis on hand to sell to the adult use market without causing shortages for patients.

The governor had set a February deadline for the first recreational sales.

“The deadline was the ‘no earlier than’ date,” Murphy said, admitting that he had indicated the sales would be underway by this month. On the radio, he said the state is likely within weeks of the first sales.

“I would hope in March,” Murphy said.

At the meeting of the regulatory commission, executive director Jeff Brown said the commission staff was sorting through hundreds of applications.

“We are making tremendous progress,” he said.

The commission approved the regulations for the new market in August, with the first applications for cultivation and manufacturing licenses for the adult use market submitted in December. That means the 90-day review period will be up on March 15, Brown said, but the commission will likely need an extension of that as staff reviews the applications.

The chair of the commission, Dianna Houenou said the commission is working to make sure there are opportunities for small businesses, particularly cannabis businesses that are owned by minorities, women or veterans. The state is also working to ensure opportunities for people with convictions for non-violent crimes related to marijuana sales, what she described as the legacy market.

There are also provisions for licenses in economically disadvantaged areas.

“We want to see New Jersey’s industry reflect the diversity of our state,” Houenou said. That includes racial and ethnic diversity in ownership and in the workforce, she said. “And we want to see businesses spread out across the state, from Cape May County to the far reaches of the Delaware Water Gap.”

More than 300 people attended the remote meeting.

The commission approved a uniform label to indicate that a product contains cannabis, with a stop sign next to a stylized cannabis leaf in a triangle, and the words “not safe for kids.” There is also a similar mark that will be imprinted onto products to indicate that they include cannabis.

Much of the discussion was about the still-to-be decided future of consumption lounges where customers can smoke or vape. The commission had invited Dr. Suzaynn Schick of the University of California’s Center for Tobacco Control, Research and Education, who told them studies in California found that the amount of particles in indoor cannabis consumption areas were “off the scale” even in spaces with new ventilation systems. She said even low levels of exposure to smoke can be dangerous, including cannabis smoke, even if it remains an open question whether it is less dangerous than tobacco smoke.

At the meeting, there were also calls from members of the public to ease planned restrictions on sites selling non-alcoholic beverages and snacks, with some speakers citing the well-known cannabis effect known as cotton mouth.

Janice Kovach, the mayor of Clinton, spoke on behalf of the New Jersey League of Municipalities, asking the commission to give towns as much say as possible in the locations and operation of consumption lounges. She said the odor is one of the biggest concerns for neighbors.

Questions of where visitors from out-of-state can smoke or vape cannabis has been an issue in other areas that have legalized. Atlantic City’s McKinley pointed out that for people in public housing, cannabis is not allowed, and its use could result in eviction.

“If it is illegal to consume in public housing and in public, then cannabis is still illegal for an entire sector of our community,” McKinley said.

Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

