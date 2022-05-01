Atlantic City Walk of Fame planned to honor performers who appeared in resort

ATLANTIC CITY — Entertainment venues that no longer exist in America's Favorite Playground include Club Harlem, the 500 Club and Grace's Little Belmont.

Vannessa Jordan, president and CEO of the National Rhythm & Blues Music Society, wants to make sure performers who appeared in these venues and others will be remembered by future resort residents and visitors.

Jordan is spearheading an effort for the creation of an Atlantic City Walk of Fame inside Brighton Park that would have its inaugural inductees revealed and honored next spring. Mayor Marty Small Sr. has approved the project.

"I had this idea for Atlantic City. This is a perfect place to do one," Jordan said. "It's been in my head for 10 years."

The idea is to put 10-inch-by-12-inch or 10-inch-by-13-inch plaques on the ground in Brighton Park, Jordan said. The plaques would say "Atlantic City Walk of Fame" at the top and "National Rhythm & Blues Music Society" at the bottom, she said. The inductee's name and date of induction would be in the middle, placed over the replica of a bronze-colored vinyl album.

Artists would pay for the plaques, which would cost between $500 and $750, Jordan said. Sponsors and/or grants would cover the costs for artists who can't pay, she said.

Musical acts have performed here for at least 100 years, from the Steel Pier amusement park to now-defunct nightclubs such as the Wonder Garden and Wonder Bar on Arctic Avenue near Kentucky Avenue to the casino showrooms.

"I do believe we need a Walk of Fame here to honor the artists who came through," Jordan said.

The qualifications for an act to be considered for the Walk of Fame will be: someone who has performed in Atlantic City; at least 25 years in the entertainment industry; and at least one top-100 hit on the Billboard, Cashbox or Record World charts, Jordan said.

Honorees, their families, management or legal representatives would have to sign off on being selected for the Walk of Fame, and the inductee, a family member, management or a legal representative would have to attend the induction ceremony, Jordan said.

The number of honorees the first year could be nine, broken into the following categories: two pop performers, two bands, two jazz performers and three R&B acts, Jordan said. The number of inaugural inductees is not set in stone, she said.

"If we get on a roll and can do more, we will," Jordan said.

Jordan had the Walk of Fame idea, but it would not be happening without Small signing off on it. The city's responsibility for the Walk of Fame would be the installation and maintenance of the plaques, she said.

Small says he would back anything that is positive for the resort.

"This is a potential tourist attraction," Small said. "I'm supporting this idea."

Small said he will not be involved with making suggestions for who will be considered for the Walk of Fame. A five-person committee will do that work. The committee consists of: Jordan; former Mayor Lorenzo Langford; Marc Berman, an Atlantic City-based celebrity interviewer and podcaster; Stuart Bascombe, a founding member of the R&B vocal group Black Ivory and a trustee of the National R&B Music Society; and Henrietta Shelton, founder and president of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation and the Chicken Bone Beach Youth Institute of Jazz Studies.

The involvement of Langford, a resort native, and Shelton, who lived in the city during the 1950s and since the 1970s, is to make sure the resort's musical history is represented, said Jordan, a Galloway Township resident.

This is the beginning of the process, Shelton said. The committee has not met yet, she said. Shelton's initial thought is to suggest jazz artists who lived in this state.

Brighton Park will need to be spruced up before the plaque installations take place, Jordan said. She hopes there will be a dedication ceremony at the park in the next few months.

"I always wanted something like this to happen in Atlantic City," Shelton said.