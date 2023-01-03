Atlantic City Visitor Welcome Center to reopen in 2023 as debate on its future continues

ATLANTIC CITY — State officials are giving the resort’s Visitor Welcome Center on the Atlantic City Expressway another chance this year.

In the coming months, the center will open for a second-consecutive year when tourism at the Jersey Shore is at its highest.

The 25-year-old building got a second chance at welcoming guests to Atlantic City last year after Gov. Phil Murphy requested that the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which oversees the building, reopen it briefly.

Between May 13 and Oct. 16, 2,598 people stopped inside, spokesperson Kim Testa said.

“The governor requested the reopening of the Atlantic City Welcome Center to ensure there would be a designated place right at the entry point to the city that would serve to greet visitors, provide a rest area and helpful information for travelers, and ultimately represent everything this vibrant city has to offer,” Christi Peace, a spokesperson for Murphy’s office, said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the SJTA is continuing to look at how the facility can best be used in the future, Testa said.

The welcome center, recognized for its tent-like roof and seaside themes, closed in 2019 because of low usage. Larry Sieg, director of communications and marketing for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, pointed to increased use of mobile and internet devices to obtain travel information.

As smartphones become more common to Americans’ pockets and purses, welcome centers appear to be losing their purpose in high tourism areas.

About 85% of the U.S. population owns a smartphone equipped for searching up-to-date travel information, says Jane Bokunewicz, the faculty director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism in the Stockton University School of Business.

When the $3.5 million welcome center opened in 1998, it was viewed as a way to promote tourism in the city, given prospective guests could grab brochures promoting amenities in the area.

However, the building didn’t quite live up to expectations, welcoming only minimal foot traffic through its doors each day. It also has been criticized for only having two, small public restrooms available.

The building was refurbished with new LED lighting and refinished flooring and sidewalks to prepare for visitors’ return. There aren’t any plans for additional updates to the property, Testa said.

Atlantic City’s center isn’t the first on the East Coast to shut its doors as travel center facilities begin to become less relevant. Similar facilities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Newport, Rhode Island and Niagara Falls have been closed in the past several years, Bokunewicz said.

Tourism marketing organizations have repurposed welcome centers across the country into retail locations and rest stops for travelers, revisions made as the internet provides interactive uses for travels, a step up from traditional maps and pamphlets commonly found at these facilities, she said.

What the center’s future use may be is unclear as officials weigh ideas.

“Instead of racks of physical brochures, QR codes are posted that visitors can scan with their smartphones and be directed to an interactive website with current information about the attraction,” Bokunewicz said. “Attractive photo opportunities are often created in the space to encourage visitors to post selfies on social media channels. Interactive kiosks provide an alternative to a person behind a desk when staffing is an issue.”

Budget cuts to marketing organizations also have heightened demand for creativity, finding the best ways to serve customers in a changing consumer environment, she said.

“Assessing the costs and benefits of each promotional opportunity is standard operating practice, and sometimes it is necessary to abandon one strategy to take advantage of a more lucrative one,” Bokunewicz said.