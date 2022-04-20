 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City visitor trend still climbing, SJTA data shows

Crews install new airport sign at Amelia Earhart Boulevard

Crews install a new airport sign at Amelia Earhart Boulevard and the airport circle Wednesday in Egg Harbor Township.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Toll-paying traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway is up 6.5% in the first quarter of 2022 over the same period last year, while the number of passengers using Atlantic City International Airport is up 69%, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

"The authority continues on an upward trend in all major categories including toll revenue, toll paying traffic, parking revenue, ridership statistics and passengers at the Atlantic City International Airport," SJTA Executive Director Stephen F. Dougherty said at a Wednesday board meeting.

Dougherty also reported that planning and design are ongoing for the expressway widening project, which will create three lanes in each direction from milepost 31.6 to the end of the expressway at milepost 44.2.

"Requests for proposals for program management and preliminary design services were advertised earlier this month," he said.

The widening project is one of many to be funded by an almost 40% increase in toll prices that took effect in September 2020.

The new pricing structure was in effect in the first quarter of 2021, as well as the first quarter of 2022, so comparisons between the two reflect trends rather than just increased tolls.

First quarter toll revenue on the expressway was $21.6 million, Dougherty said, up $1.6 million (8.1%) over the first quarter of 2021. 

A total of about 9.5 million vehicles paid tolls in the first quarter of 2022, up 6.5% over first quarter 2021, and 85.9% paid using E-ZPass.

The SJTA plans to convert the expressway into an all-electronic tolling system in the near future, another project to be paid for from the increased tolls.

At the airport, year-to-date passenger totals as of March 31 were 216,000, up 69%.

First quarter non-parking revenue at the airport was $1.4 million, an increase of 36% over first quarter 2021, Dougherty said.

Year-to-date parking revenue at the airport also was reported at $1.4 million, an increase of 64%, he said.

Dougherty said repaving projects will be completed before Memorial Day on the eastbound side of the expressway from milepost 29 to 25.6 and from milepost 11.4 to 9.

At the airport, a new large sign on Amelia Earhart Boulevard is close to completion, he said.

