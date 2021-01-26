Atlantic City vaccination site up and running, awaiting more doses

Hosting the vaccine center will bring in a little income, but nothing like the center would normally generate, Doherty said.

If it weren’t for the pandemic, a pool and spa show would be happening at the center right now, Doherty said, bringing thousands of people to town for days.

“It’s better for us to have something here,” Doherty said. “But we are not making money. It will help with expenses,” such as heating, electricity and insurance, which must be paid regardless of what is happening in the building.

Murphy described the center as up and running, and incredibly efficient.

She said President Joe Biden understands the importance of getting more vaccine to states, and she expects availability to increase under the new administration.

Senator Michael Testa, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, and Assemblyman Antwan McClellan today called on Governor Murphy to use his political influence and his business contacts to help New Jersey get enough doses to meet the demand for the COVID-19 vaccination.

