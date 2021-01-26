Atlantic City vaccination site up and running, awaiting more doses

ATLANTIC CITY — A long, snaking path is roped out on the floor of the exhibit hall in the Atlantic City Convention Center, ready to guide more than 2,000 people per day to get COVID-19 vaccines.
On Tuesday morning, just a few days after the center began operating, there was no need for crowd control. A small number of people waited for their shots, and to meet New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy as she toured the facility.
Vaccine availability is key, Murphy said.
“We need supply,” Murphy said of more vaccine. “But we were not going to wait to get (more) vaccine to figure out the infrastructure,” Murphy said. Instead, the mega centers are set up and will be there when the supply becomes more available.
The city's Convention Center, the sixth such large-scale vaccine center to open statewide, is being run by AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and Atlantic County government, with help from the state and New Jersey National Guard members from bases in Atlantic City and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
The Meadowlands site in Bergen County closed for a day Tuesday due to lack of vaccine, officials said.
“I had no hesitation at all,” said Sylvia Alston, 66, of Egg Harbor Township, about getting a vaccine. “I’m ready to go.”
Murphy talked to four older women as they sat at tables separated by more than 6 feet and answered questions for nurses who administered the shots. They had to disclose any fevers, illnesses and — to their great amusement — current pregnancies or breastfeeding.
“Let’s rock and roll,” said Mirian Ramos, 65, of Pleasantville, as nurse Eileen Xu approached with a syringe. Applause followed.
Sherrie Bragg, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s clinical facilities manager, said the center is now administering 250 of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines a day. It will ramp up over the next few weeks to its peak, as more vaccine becomes available.
The Convention Center last hosted a convention March 12, 2020, said Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matt Doherty. That was a meeting of the Tri-State Camp group, which brings together summer camp operators.
In the early stages of the pandemic, the Convention Center had been set up as a field hospital, mirroring those set up at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus and the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.
The pop-up site was operational for a few months and was set up primarily for non-COVID-19 patients to help alleviate pressure on local hospitals. The site was under the operation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the State Police, state health officials and Cooper University Hospital. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers selected the site and was responsible for its construction.
Hosting the vaccine center will bring in a little income, but nothing like the center would normally generate, Doherty said.
If it weren’t for the pandemic, a pool and spa show would be happening at the center right now, Doherty said, bringing thousands of people to town for days.
“It’s better for us to have something here,” Doherty said. “But we are not making money. It will help with expenses,” such as heating, electricity and insurance, which must be paid regardless of what is happening in the building.
Murphy described the center as up and running, and incredibly efficient.
She said President Joe Biden understands the importance of getting more vaccine to states, and she expects availability to increase under the new administration.
Senator Michael Testa, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, and Assemblyman Antwan McClellan today called on Governor Murphy to use his political influence and his business contacts to help New Jersey get enough doses to meet the demand for the COVID-19 vaccination.
State Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said it's up to Gov. Phil Murphy to put his business and political connections to work to get New Jersey the vaccines it needs.
“The state’s residents have done everything they have been asked to do during this pandemic,” said Testa. “They were led to believe that vaccination is the key to bringing an end to this long COVID nightmare. Now they are finding it difficult, if not impossible, to schedule an appointment and hearing that there is not enough supply. ... There is a genuine fear of missing out, of being one of those who don’t get inoculated.”
“New Jersey got hit early and hard with a death rate three times higher than the rest of the country,” said Assemblyman Eric Simonsen, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. “If the governor would just start working through his rolodex and making the case, there really isn’t any reason why he can’t convince people that our allotment should be proportional to our needs."
The Atlantic City center began accepting additional appointments at 3 p.m. Tuesday at vaccination.atlanticare.org.
A list of other vaccination locations throughout the state is available at covid19.nj.gov.
Those without internet access may get help with information and eventually with making appointments by calling 855-568-0545.
