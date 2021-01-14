Atlantic City vaccination mega site could open by next Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — A vaccine mega site at the Convention Center could open as soon as next week, according to state Sen. Chris Brown.

“Working with the Governor’s Office to expedite the distribution of the vaccine as quickly as possible, the target date is Jan. 22, the end of next week,” Brown, R-Atlantic, said Thursday.

Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans to open six "mega" vaccination sites throughout the state, with one located in the Atlantic City Convention Center. So far, two sites are operational, including one at Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County and another in Morris County.

Brown said he had hoped to have the Atlantic City site open by last week, but there have been issues with the allotment of vaccines from the federal government.

“Once we receive our allotment, we should be able to vaccinate 2,500 to 3,500 people per day. That’s what I’m pushing toward,” he said.