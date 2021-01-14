 Skip to main content
Atlantic City vaccination mega site could open by next Friday
Atlantic City vaccination mega site could open by next Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — A vaccine mega site at the Convention Center could open as soon as next week, according to state Sen. Chris Brown.

“Working with the Governor’s Office to expedite the distribution of the vaccine as quickly as possible, the target date is Jan. 22, the end of next week,” Brown, R-Atlantic, said Thursday.

Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans to open six "mega" vaccination sites throughout the state, with one located in the Atlantic City Convention Center. So far, two sites are operational, including one at Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County and another in Morris County.

Brown said he had hoped to have the Atlantic City site open by last week, but there have been issues with the allotment of vaccines from the federal government.

“Once we receive our allotment, we should be able to vaccinate 2,500 to 3,500 people per day. That’s what I’m pushing toward,” he said.

New Jersey is in phase 1A/1B of its vaccination plan, which includes health care workers and volunteers, long-term care residents and staff, and first responders. On Wednesday, Murphy also opened up eligibility to residents over 65 and individuals 16 and older with certain underlying medical conditions including cancer, heart conditions, obesity, Type 2 diabetes and smokers. People who are pregnant and immunocompromised due to an organ transplant are also eligible but are told to discuss the matter first with their medical provider.

New Jerseyans can pre-register at covidvaccine.nj.gov or call a vaccination site to make an appointment. For general COVID-19 questions, call 211.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

