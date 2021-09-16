Atlantic City urgent care closed until October, AtlantiCare says

ATLANTIC CITY — An AtlantiCare urgent care center in the city will be closed until next month as boosted staffing is needed to meet the volume at its other locations, an AtlantiCare spokesperson said Thursday.
The facility at 3830 Atlantic Ave. shut its doors Sept. 6 and is expected to reopen at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4.
"We continue to offer COVID testing by appointment at our Atlantic City Urgent Care Center," spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said. "We are referring patients seeking urgent care services at our Atlantic City location to our Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township or other urgent care locations. We also offer same-day urgent care and primary care telehealth visits."
Patients can visit atlanticare.org/services/urgent-care to check for locations, wait times and to make appointments.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.