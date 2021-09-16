 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City urgent care closed until October, AtlantiCare says
0 comments

Atlantic City urgent care closed until October, AtlantiCare says

{{featured_button_text}}
AtlantiCare Physician Group’s new Urgent Care

AtlantiCare Physician Group’s Urgent Care, Occupational Health, and Primary Care Plus opened Tues., Nov. 13. AtlantiCare’s first Urgent Care in Atlantic City will be open weekdays and on weekends. Through AtlantiCare’s Healing Arts Program, the new site features 32 pieces of art to add to a healing, welcoming atmosphere for patients. The new space is on the Stockton campus. Nov. 13 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Press archives

A tropical low will be offshore. It'll bring clouds but will it rain? Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes a look in this week's high school football forecast. Oakcrest boys soccer and defending CAL champions would like to welcome you to this week of the 2021 football season! This week we would like to recognize our senior captain Jared Miller! Jared scored the opening goal against Hammonton last season as the Falcons won the opener 7-0! He returns with 4 goals and 4 assists as the defensive anchor on the back line. Please visit us on Twitter at @OHS_Boys_Soccer and on Facebook at Oakcrest Falcons BOYS Soccer. Attention 8th graders if you want to be a future falcon and part of our winning tradition join our magnet programs ivy going to. https://www.gehrhsd.net For Oakcrest Gear checkout our link to the team shop here at https://fancloth.shop/ACFGJ

ATLANTIC CITY — An AtlantiCare urgent care center in the city will be closed until next month as boosted staffing is needed to meet the volume at its other locations, an AtlantiCare spokesperson said Thursday.

The facility at 3830 Atlantic Ave. shut its doors Sept. 6 and is expected to reopen at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4.

"We continue to offer COVID testing by appointment at our Atlantic City Urgent Care Center," spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said. "We are referring patients seeking urgent care services at our Atlantic City location to our Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township or other urgent care locations. We also offer same-day urgent care and primary care telehealth visits."

Patients can visit atlanticare.org/services/urgent-care to check for locations, wait times and to make appointments.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News