Atlantic City under Code Blue alert through Monday
top story

Atlantic City under Code Blue alert through Monday

Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

Cold temperatures remain for parts of the Upper Midwest as rain, storms, and cool air hit parts of the South, including the Gulf Coast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has issued a Code Blue alert effective through 10 a.m. Monday.

A Code Blue is issued whenever the National Weather Service forecasts that the temperature will fall below freezing and triggers the opening of warming shelters in the city. Temperatures are expected to remain freezing through the week. 

The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will open its doors to anyone who needs shelter or food through Monday. City officials ask residents to be attentive to neighbors who might be left vulnerable to the cold, especially young people and the elderly.

The city's Office of Emergency Management encourages people to bring their pets inside during Code Blue alerts.

Other Atlantic County residents in need of warm shelter during cold weather can contact their local offices of emergency management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org. Contact information for offices of emergency management across New Jersey can be found at nj211.org/njcodeblue.

New Jersey residents who are homeless or without a place to stay can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline operates 24 hours a days, seven days a week, and has options available for people who do not speak English.

