Atlantic City training program graduates 18 for workforce

On Jan. 22 2021, in Atlantic City, a graduation ceremony was held at the A.C. PAL Building for 18 young adults who are supporting Atlantic City Electric's Atlantic City / Brigantine Community Reliability Projoct, also known as Harbor Beach. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. addresses the graduates of the program.
Graduate Natasha Hammond.
(l-r) Joe Jingoli, CEO of Jingoli, a construction management company and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.
(l-r) Graduate Thomas Chappelle, 34, receives congratulations from Danita Hathaway, both Atlantic City residents.
(l-r) Danita Hathaway and graduate Nairobi Hathaway, 25, both of Atlantic City.
(l-r) Graduates Thomas Chappelle, 34 and Hakeem Ceaser, 32, both of Atlantic City.
(l-r) 2nd Ward Councilwoman Latoya Dunston and graduate Thomas Chappelle, 34.
Atlantic City resident and Graduate Thomas Chappell, 34.
Joe Jingoli gives remarks and congratulations to the graduates.
Dan Loveland, Director of Project Management for Atlantic City Electric addresses the students.
Graduate Natasha Hannond relates her experience of the program to the audience.
Atlantic City resident and Graduate Thomas Chappell, 34, was choked up while speaking about his positive experiences with the program and his hope for the future.
President and CEO of Friends in Action Inc. Anthony Brower speaks to the graduates.
Nairobi Hathaway, 25, claps with her classmates.
Selena Vazquez
For the Press
ATLANTIC CITY — Applause, laughter and tears of joy greeted 18 residents inside the Atlantic City Police Athletic League building Friday morning during their graduation from a job training program.
The residents, ages 18 to 40, completed a 12-week program created by Friends in Action, a local, community centered non-profit organization that aims to improve the community, in cooperation with Jingoli Power and Atlantic City Electric.
Together, the three organizations are working to provide Atlantic City residents with more work opportunities, developing Atlantic City’s workforce, and they believe changing Atlantic City for the better.
“This program was the first thing I’ve taken seriously in my life,” said one of the program’s 18 graduates, Thomas Chappell. Speaking to the audience, Chappell became choked up and needed a minute to collect himself.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the program was helping residents when they need it most.
“Understanding what’s happening during this worldwide pandemic, this program is giving the people of Atlantic City a better opportunity,” Small said.
Small said the partnership program was a great way for Atlantic City residents to “get outside the box jobs” and “bring new industries to Atlantic City.”
