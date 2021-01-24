Atlantic City training program graduates 18 for workforce

One of those projects generating jobs is Atlantic City Electric’s Atlantic City/Brigantine Community Reliability Project, also known as Harbor Beach, which seeks to modernize the local energy infrastructure connecting Atlantic City and Brigantine. The project's goal is to replace existing substations and rebuild two critical transmission lines which will create a stronger, more resilient energy grid to reduce the impacts of powerful storms.

Through Jingoli Power’s Competitive Edge Program, young adults are trained and hired to work in the Atlantic City area as part of the Harbor Beach project. Jingoli Power will also pay them a weekly stipend for various positions supporting the project including professional interns, administrative personnel, and craft apprentices.

“The difference between a job and a career is that when you have a job, you need your employer,” said Joseph Jingoli, chief executive officer of Joseph Jingoli & Son, Inc. “With a career, your employer needs you.”

All 18 of the Friends in Action’s program graduates learned skills that will give them opportunities in the construction, electricity and carpentry trades. They will also have other opportunities to work in local unions and other industries. Aside from that, each graduate has earned numerous certifications.