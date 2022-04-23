Atlantic City tour showcases LGBTQ communities, opportunities

ATLANTIC CITY — The Chelsea Economic Development Corp.'s first "LGBTQ Pride in Homeownership Tour — Come Out and Sea" Friday explored the city's LGBTQ community, while showcasing real estate and investment opportunities.

The event attracted about 40 people, a mix of out-of-towners, locals and members of the LGBTQ community.

The tour kicked off with a charter bus ride through the city, including a drive along Pacific and Ventnor avenues in the Chelsea neighborhood to see commercial real estate and other amenities the neighborhood has to offer.

"Atlantic City’s openness to diversity is one of its defining characteristics. We want investors and homebuyers to be aware of the investment opportunity," said Elizabeth Terenik, the Chelsea EDC's senior project manager. "We want everyone to see the vision of Atlantic City as a vibrant, beautiful city, and help to bring the vision of revitalization to fruition."

Sponsors and partners of the tour included EXP Executive Realtors, Meet AC, ACDevco, the Noyes Museum of Art and Tropicana Atlantic City.

"LGBTQ publications, social media sites and organizations all pushed out the event, but more importantly, the message that Atlantic City is affirming and provides unparalleled real estate opportunities," said Terenik. "Everyone we asked to get involved did so without hesitation, further confirming the community’s support for diversity and inclusion."

The Chelsea EDC believes marketing to the region's "pool of untapped potential homeowners" in the LGBTQ community is the key to successfully redeveloping the area, according to a tour outline provided by the organization.

According to the Chelsea group, 79% of properties between Texas and Annapolis avenues are owned by absentee landlords and owners, which contributes to the area's unkempt look and lackluster community engagement.

Based on research of areas that have higher tolerances for gender, race and diversity, like San Francisco, Miami, Boston and New Jersey's own Asbury Park, the Chelsea EDC hopes to attract LGBTQ homeowners and investors to rehabilitate houses and increase property values.

"Our hope is that others in the community build on the Pride tour, by more openly showing their support to attract the LGBTQ community here. We designed the project to easily be marketed to any other demographic," said Terenik, hoping other neighborhoods could use this event as an outline to promote diversity in the city.

Pat Fasano, a developer in the city's Orange Loop commercial district, spoke to visitors during the bus tour's stop at Bourre on New York Avenue.

Besides mentioning the diversity of events the Orange Loop has put on, like Wednesday's 420 Fest, a show last year by Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah and a JazzFest concert last summer, Fasano said he sees a lot of parallels between Atlantic City and Asbury Park in regard to development potential, noting "once in a lifetime" opportunities to buy oceanfront commercial and residential properties.

"You can't change a location, but you can change a perception," Fasano told the crowd.

Mitch Ryan, of New York, said there were people from all over the country exploring Atlantic City with him, including some from Texas, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Ryan, 52, said he was "pleasantly surprised" by the tour, saying it had the potential to bring new people to the city.

"The LGBTQ community always has and always will be here," said Ryan, who recently "fell in love" with the winter rental he and his partner share in Margate, and was in attendance Friday to learn what part of the city they wanted to move to next, since they came to Atlantic City for "the whole experience."

The evening continued with speaker presentations at the Noyes Arts Garage by Mayor Marty Small Sr., Realtor and resident Geoff Rosenberger discussing the city's LGBTQ history, Kirby Delgado from AtlantiCare discussing LGBTQ health services and Atlantic Cape Community College's Victor Moreno addressing career, educational and enrichment opportunities in the city.

After a 6-to-8 p.m. complimentary happy hour, the tour ended at Boogie Nights at Tropicana.

"Just by meeting one person, you can change so much. It's important for all people in the community to have a place to go," Ryan said.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

