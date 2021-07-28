 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City to update residents on Venice Park bridge replacement
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City to update residents on Venice Park bridge replacement

{{featured_button_text}}

After a heat wave in June, wildfires have burned more than 3.7 million acres in Russia's Siberia region. Aerial footage captured near Berdigestyakh shows smoke rising from one of the fires on July 27.

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's engineering office will hold a meeting Thursday evening to update residents on the bridge replacement project in Venice Park.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Shellem Royal Field at Ohio and Kuehnle avenues. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to Aug. 5.

Both bridges on Ohio Avenue — one that crosses the Venice Lagoon and one that spans the Penrose Canal — were identified as being in need of replacement by the Federal Highway Administration's National Bridge Inventory in 2013.

In 2016, city officials considered the bridges “critical needs” in a list submitted to the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Two years later, the city was awarded a $2 million grant from the state Department of Transportation to cover part of the cost to replace the bridges. An additional $400,000 was provided by the South Jersey Transportation Authority for work on the bridges over the canal.

A winning bid for the design of the new bridges was awarded to Pleasantville-based Remington & Vernick Engineers in 2019.

According to the SJTPO, construction costs to rehabilitate the bridges were estimated at $6.5 million.

During a City Council meeting last week, council approved a resolution that awarded a $2.5 million contract to South State Inc., of Bridgeton, for the bridge replacement.

Work at one point was expected to begin in October 2020.

Officials from the Mayor's Office and the state Department of Community Affairs declined to give specific details about the project. Both said they wanted to wait and announce the updates during Thursday's meeting.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed notes improving economy, eyes easing support

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News