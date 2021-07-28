Atlantic City to update residents on Venice Park bridge replacement

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's engineering office will hold a meeting Thursday evening to update residents on the bridge replacement project in Venice Park.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Shellem Royal Field at Ohio and Kuehnle avenues. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to Aug. 5.
Both bridges on Ohio Avenue — one that crosses the Venice Lagoon and one that spans the Penrose Canal — were identified as being in need of replacement by the Federal Highway Administration's National Bridge Inventory in 2013.
In 2016, city officials considered the bridges “critical needs” in a list submitted to the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization.
Two years later, the city was awarded a $2 million grant from the state Department of Transportation to cover part of the cost to replace the bridges. An additional $400,000 was provided by the South Jersey Transportation Authority for work on the bridges over the canal.
ATLANTIC CITY — Driving on Pacific Avenue may become a little less stop-and-go in the coming…
A winning bid for the design of the new bridges was awarded to Pleasantville-based Remington & Vernick Engineers in 2019.
According to the SJTPO, construction costs to rehabilitate the bridges were estimated at $6.5 million.
During a City Council meeting last week, council approved a resolution that awarded a $2.5 million contract to South State Inc., of Bridgeton, for the bridge replacement.
Work at one point was expected to begin in October 2020.
Officials from the Mayor's Office and the state Department of Community Affairs declined to give specific details about the project. Both said they wanted to wait and announce the updates during Thursday's meeting.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.