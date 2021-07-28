Atlantic City to update residents on Venice Park bridge replacement

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's engineering office will hold a meeting Thursday evening to update residents on the bridge replacement project in Venice Park.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Shellem Royal Field at Ohio and Kuehnle avenues. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to Aug. 5.

Both bridges on Ohio Avenue — one that crosses the Venice Lagoon and one that spans the Penrose Canal — were identified as being in need of replacement by the Federal Highway Administration's National Bridge Inventory in 2013.

In 2016, city officials considered the bridges “critical needs” in a list submitted to the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two years later, the city was awarded a $2 million grant from the state Department of Transportation to cover part of the cost to replace the bridges. An additional $400,000 was provided by the South Jersey Transportation Authority for work on the bridges over the canal.

A winning bid for the design of the new bridges was awarded to Pleasantville-based Remington & Vernick Engineers in 2019.

According to the SJTPO, construction costs to rehabilitate the bridges were estimated at $6.5 million.