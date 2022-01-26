Atlantic City to take over Skate Zone through April 2023 once lease ends, Small says

ATLANTIC CITY — After conducting a walkthrough of the nearly 23-year-old facility Wednesday evening, city officials say they have a temporary plan to prolong the potential shutdown of the Atlantic City Skate Zone.
Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s office said in a statement the city has a master lease with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for the land where the Skate Zone sits. According to the statement, when the lease is terminated April 14, the facility will revert to the city.
After discussions with the CRDA and Comcast Spectacor, the facility’s original owner, the city will continue to temporarily operate the facility as an ice skating rink through April 2023, the statement said.
“The building is in need of serious repairs and we look forward to ensuring those repairs are made,” Small’s office said. “The city will continue to work on identifying the best possible long-term use for this facility while also keeping the interest and needs of Atlantic City residents in mind.”
Some of the Skate Zone’s reliable public skating customers, hockey players and figure skaters had been furious that the ice rink might close before the spring, leaving the nearest rink at least an hour away.
Nearly 75 parents came to the Skate Zone on North Albany Avenue on Tuesday night to discuss the future of the building. During the meeting, parents voiced their frustration with the situation and what the plans for the future are.
“With such a long tradition of skating here, in Atlantic City, it would just be very sad to not have ice in the Atlantic County area,” Tammy DeFelice, one of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club’s coaches, told The Press before the meeting.
Black Bear Sports Group, which leases the building from the CRDA, said it planned to vacate the building March 7, shutting its doors until someone else can take over.
The company was eager to lease the building long term to address lagging repair work but said it was leaving because the CRDA could not accommodate its desire, General Manager Jared Siganuk said. Some estimated about $300,000 is needed for repairs.
The sports company, which manages 30 rinks nationwide, has until April 14 to vacate the building under its current lease agreement but decided to leave earlier, after which it would fall back to the city’s control because it owns the land.
CRDA said Wednesday it was working with the city on plans for the rink’s future, Communications Director Karen Martin said.
“The CRDA remains steadfast in its commitment to the residents of Atlantic City and will continue to partner with the city as it considers the future use of the building/site — consistent with CRDA’s mission,” Martin said.
Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who represents the city’s 6th Ward, where the Skate Zone is located, posted a video to his social media pages commenting on the news, suggesting several options to keep the building open.
Kurtz’s relationship with the Skate Zone goes back to before he became a local politician. As a kid, he sold candy bars to the construction workers building the rink.
Later, he began working at the Skate Zone, holding various jobs from a snack attendant to disc jockey. He eventually became its general manager, a role he had between 2011 and 2014.
Losing one of Atlantic City’s “more family friendly venues” would be a loss for the community, Kurtz said in his video. It’s also important to work on at least a short-term deal for a tenant because of the amount of public funding that went into getting the project off the ground.
“It would be a shame if the ice rink were to close,” Kurtz said in his video.
The company previously cautioned Siganuk about scheduling events and ice times too far in advance, a sign he said indicated a possible shutdown was looming.
He has been the hockey director for 12 years and general manager for six, and he, like others in the community, doesn’t want to see the facility close.
“We do well, especially during the winter season with public skating revenues,” Siganuk said.
Black Bear began operating the facility in September 2020.
The Skate Zone is most notable for being the home ice rink of several area hockey programs, including Stockton University and other adult and youth leagues.
