Atlantic City to take over Skate Zone through April 2023 once lease ends, Small says

ATLANTIC CITY — After conducting a walkthrough of the nearly 23-year-old facility Wednesday evening, city officials say they have a temporary plan to prolong the potential shutdown of the Atlantic City Skate Zone.

Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s office said in a statement the city has a master lease with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for the land where the Skate Zone sits. According to the statement, when the lease is terminated April 14, the facility will revert to the city.

After discussions with the CRDA and Comcast Spectacor, the facility’s original owner, the city will continue to temporarily operate the facility as an ice skating rink through April 2023, the statement said.

“The building is in need of serious repairs and we look forward to ensuring those repairs are made,” Small’s office said. “The city will continue to work on identifying the best possible long-term use for this facility while also keeping the interest and needs of Atlantic City residents in mind.”

Some of the Skate Zone’s reliable public skating customers, hockey players and figure skaters had been furious that the ice rink might close before the spring, leaving the nearest rink at least an hour away.