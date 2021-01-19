Atlantic City to roll out online portal to assist with new short-term rental regulations

“The main thing we need is the name and address and email contact of the person that's in charge of the property, the person that is going to be managing the funds,” Finch said. “That person must be available 24/7 in the event that there are issues at the property. That person must be able to respond within one hour of the call.”

Other requirements include up-to-date property tax payments and general liability insurance indicating the property is a short-term rental. Any outstanding code violations on the property must be abated prior to the application. Renters have to be at least 21 years old, he said.

Once the application is received, code enforcement officers will inspect the property in accordance with the International Property Maintenance Code. The inspection includes a determination of the occupancy load of the property. The code allows a maximum of 16 occupants in a short-term rental, which is the same occupancy load of Airbnb, according to the online renter’s website.

Property owners are also required to pay an annual licensing fee to the city, which is broken up into three tiers. A property that houses one to six occupants has an annual fee of $1,000, properties with seven to 11 occupants pay $1,500 and properties with 12 to 16 occupants pay $1,800.