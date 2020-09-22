ATLANTIC CITY — After months of working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, city employees will return to City Hall next week, the mayor said.
Atlantic City employees will go back to the office Monday. City employees have been working from home since mid-March, with exceptions for employees and administrators who needed to be in the office to conduct business.
City Hall will reopen to the general public Oct. 5, on a limited schedule. City Hall will be open to the public Monday through Thursday for four hours each day.
Personal protective equipment was donated to Atlantic City by Emergency Medical Services, of New York City, which Mayor Marty Small Sr. highlighted during a press conference in June. The PPE donation included masks and sanitizers.
The city employs 1,030 people, 828 of whom are full time.
