Atlantic City to receive $33 million in federal COVID-19 relief

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort will receive $33 million from the most recent round of federal coronavirus relief funding, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Wednesday.
The announcement comes after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act on March 11.
Officials in the resort, like others across the nation, are still sifting through federal guidelines to decide what the money should be put toward.
"We won't be irresponsible. ... We have an idea of what we want to do with the money, but we’re not ready to divulge that publicly because we’re still waiting on the guidelines," Small said during a news conference at his City Hall office. "We don't want to say something today that we’re going to do and find out that we have to walk it back, so we’re going to take our time."
According to Small, the city can use the funds in four areas: capital improvement, small business, revenue shortfalls and government services that were reduced during the pandemic.
"I'm blessed to say that we are in a tremendous financial position that we don't need this money to cover any budgetary shortfalls," Small said. "We don't need this money inserted into the budget to keep employees working. We are above that; we don't have those problems anymore."
According to the Brookings Institute, a Washington-based think tank, the funds can be used to do things such as stabilize operating budgets or invest in infrastructure. The money also can be used to invest in programs to support workers and small businesses, which can be spent directly or filtered through nonprofits.
For the governments that choose to invest in small business, Brookings said they should consider the immediacy with which businesses need the financial relief, the inclusion of minority-owned microbusinesses that did not access loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, the future prosperity of the businesses they invest in and the potential collaboration between local entities to develop strategies that will further support the investments.
The money will come in two installments, Small said, the first of which is expected to arrive in about two weeks. The city has until Dec. 31, 2024, to use the funds.
New Jersey's state government will secure $6.5 billion of the total federal package. Collectively, the state's local governments will receive $2.9 billion.
New Jersey ranks 10th in American Rescue Plan Act funding nationwide, and 11th when tribal governments are included.
Not including the resort, Atlantic County will receive $52 million from the act.
Nearby Cape May and Cumberland counties will receive $18 million and $29 million, respectively.
