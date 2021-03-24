Atlantic City to receive $33 million in federal COVID-19 relief

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort will receive $33 million from the most recent round of federal coronavirus relief funding, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Wednesday.

The announcement comes after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act on March 11.

Officials in the resort, like others across the nation, are still sifting through federal guidelines to decide what the money should be put toward.

"We won't be irresponsible. ... We have an idea of what we want to do with the money, but we’re not ready to divulge that publicly because we’re still waiting on the guidelines," Small said during a news conference at his City Hall office. "We don't want to say something today that we’re going to do and find out that we have to walk it back, so we’re going to take our time."

According to Small, the city can use the funds in four areas: capital improvement, small business, revenue shortfalls and government services that were reduced during the pandemic.

"I'm blessed to say that we are in a tremendous financial position that we don't need this money to cover any budgetary shortfalls," Small said. "We don't need this money inserted into the budget to keep employees working. We are above that; we don't have those problems anymore."