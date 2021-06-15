Atlantic City to introduce ordinance to repeal needle exchange program

ATLANTIC CITY — Over a concern that the resort has become overrun with stray needles and out-of-towners who are addicted to drugs, City Council is set to introduce an ordinance Wednesday to get rid of the clean needle exchange program operated by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance.

"Enough is enough," said council President George Tibbitt, who is co-sponsoring the ordinance. "Things have gotten so bad."

The fate of the program has been debated by city officials, residents and advocacy groups for years, with its location and effectiveness being the most contentious talking point.

"We are more than happy to do our fair share as we have done, but our fair share has turned into doing the entire job for the county and the region," Tibbitt said. "What happens is they come here from all different areas, sign up for social services and now they're technically Atlantic City people. ... We understand they are somebody's children, but they need to go where they live and get help."

AIDS Alliance CEO Carol Harney said the decision could have a detrimental impact on the city.

+6 Atlantic City bars say open container law helped through pandemic ATLANTIC CITY — Nearly one year after the public consumption of alcohol became legal in the …