 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City to install temporary trash receptacles for Venice Park residents
0 comments

Atlantic City to install temporary trash receptacles for Venice Park residents

{{featured_button_text}}
Bridge

A weight limit spans the Penrose Canal bridge in Atlantic City’s Venice Park neighborhood. The city on Thursday announced a 3-ton limit for another nearby bridge officials say is in need of repair.

 Edward Lea photos, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — While the city works to repair one of the bridges in Venice Park, manual trash collection will be in effect for the neighborhood until further notice.

Due to current weight restrictions, garbage trucks cannot cross the bridge over the Venice lagoon at North Ohio and Kuehnle avenues.

Every Thursday beginning this week, each home in Venice Park will be given two 55-gallon trash bags and one 30-gallon recycling bag, to be taken once filled to receptacles installed on Kuehnle Avenue near Shellem Royal Field.

Residents are asked not to use their normal trash bags. If a resident is unable to take their trash out to this area, they can call the Department of Public Works at 609-347-5700 to request a pickup. Requests must be made by 5 p.m.

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave., for an update on the projects for both Venice Park bridges.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beirut explosion: 'There are lots of patients suffering from anxiety, depression and PTSD'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News