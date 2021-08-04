Atlantic City to install temporary trash receptacles for Venice Park residents

ATLANTIC CITY — While the city works to repair one of the bridges in Venice Park, manual trash collection will be in effect for the neighborhood until further notice.

Due to current weight restrictions, garbage trucks cannot cross the bridge over the Venice lagoon at North Ohio and Kuehnle avenues.

Every Thursday beginning this week, each home in Venice Park will be given two 55-gallon trash bags and one 30-gallon recycling bag, to be taken once filled to receptacles installed on Kuehnle Avenue near Shellem Royal Field.

Residents are asked not to use their normal trash bags. If a resident is unable to take their trash out to this area, they can call the Department of Public Works at 609-347-5700 to request a pickup. Requests must be made by 5 p.m.

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave., for an update on the projects for both Venice Park bridges.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

