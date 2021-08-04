Atlantic City to install temporary trash receptacles for Venice Park residents

ATLANTIC CITY — While the city works to repair one of the bridges in Venice Park, manual trash collection will be in effect for the neighborhood until further notice.
Due to current weight restrictions, garbage trucks cannot cross the bridge over the Venice lagoon at North Ohio and Kuehnle avenues.
Every Thursday beginning this week, each home in Venice Park will be given two 55-gallon trash bags and one 30-gallon recycling bag, to be taken once filled to receptacles installed on Kuehnle Avenue near Shellem Royal Field.
Residents are asked not to use their normal trash bags. If a resident is unable to take their trash out to this area, they can call the Department of Public Works at 609-347-5700 to request a pickup. Requests must be made by 5 p.m.
A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave., for an update on the projects for both Venice Park bridges.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.