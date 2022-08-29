Atlantic City to install security camera system with part of $16.8M in new state funding

ATLANTIC CITY — The city will get $16.8 million in state funding left over from last year's state budget, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday at a press conference at the municipal Public Works yard.

The city will install a city-wide security camera system with $5 million of the funds, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

"We have talked about this a long time," Small said of the need for a citywide camera system.

Small said it won't stop all crime, but will give police new tools to prevent and investigate it.

“The investments in this year’s budget and other recent State support make it clear that we support and value Atlantic City, and will continue to work alongside city leadership to help this community prosper," Murphy said.

The city will use $3.6 million for new equipment for public works, including street sweepers, and $3 million for energy savings in city buildings, Small said.

Small said that in East Orange, in Essex County, a citywide camera system decreased crime by more than 70%.

Atlantic City had this year's first two shooting homicides in recent days, he said, compared to 11 at this time last year. There was one other homicide — a stabbing — in the city earlier this year, a city spokesman said.

“Atlantic City has faced real challenges, but by working across party lines, we were able to secure funding that will allow for many needed projects to be completed. We look forward to continuing to work with the Governor’s office to make sure Atlantic City can get itself back on the right track,” said State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.

"These are important investments for the future," Murphy said, adding there is $60 million in funding for the city in the new 2023 fiscal year budget. "This will ensure progress continues. ... Atlantic City's success is vital to the success of South Jersey and of all of New Jersey."

Atlantic City is one of several cities receiving the supplemental funding, Murphy said.

Another $2 million will go toward purchasing new lumber for fixing the Boardwalk's surface, $1.3 million for new fire trucks, $1.2 million for the Main Avenue Promenade project, and $1 million will be used to expand the Boardwalk from Caspian Avenue to Gardner's Basin.

"We have the money in hand," Small said, and said the camera system should be installed by the end of the year.

HVAC improvements will be made in the city's Public Safety building at a cost of $350,000, and $250,000 will be used for a Pacific Avenue redevelopment project near Jim Whelan Memorial Boardwalk Hall.

Murphy also said the FY2023 budget includes more than $43 million in direct municipal aid to help fund day-to-day operations in the city.

He thanked state and local officials of both parties for working together to improve the city.

“We came into office on a promise of putting Atlantic County ahead of party; and are pleased that the State of New Jersey met and matched our promise and continues to show its interest in the betterment of Atlantic City,” said Assemblywoman Claire Swift, R-Atlantic.

“As a former mayor of Atlantic City, I can’t say enough how life-changing these funds will be,” said Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic.

After the press conference, Murphy said the best way Atlantic City can prepare for competition from New York City casinos, expected to open in the coming years, is to improve the city and the experience it provides to visitors.

New York State's gaming commission will soon award up to three casino licenses down state, two of which are likely to be located in New York City.

Murphy said he anticipates the $16.8 million in new funding will help greatly to move Atlantic City in the right direction to better compete.

Murphy also said he does not expect the state to mediate its legal dispute with Atlantic County over changes to the casinos Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) legislation. It will proceed with the legal case, Murphy said, adding he believes a recent decision against the state was wrong.

The state has appealed a Superior Court judge's ruling that the state violated a 2018 consent agreement with Atlantic County when it changed the rules affecting PILOT payments, and must make millions of dollars in payments to the county.

Changes in the PILOT law will result in casinos paying about $40 million less in PILOT payments in 2022, according to an analysis by the state Office of Legislative Services.