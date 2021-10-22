Atlantic City to install more parking meters

Support Local Journalism
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council passed an ordinance on second reading Wednesday night to add 48 additional parking meters to various streets, with Councilmen M.D. Hossain Morshed and Muhammed Zia voting no and Councilwoman Latoya Dunston abstaining.
The new meters are on the beach blocks of Mississippi and States avenues and Columbia and Park places; Atlantic to Pacific avenues on Georgia Avenue; and sections of Maine, Madison, Melrose and Grammercy avenues.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michelle Brunetti Post
Staff Writer
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.