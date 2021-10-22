 Skip to main content
Atlantic City to install more parking meters
Atlantic City Parking
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council passed an ordinance on second reading Wednesday night to add 48 additional parking meters to various streets, with Councilmen M.D. Hossain Morshed and Muhammed Zia voting no and Councilwoman Latoya Dunston abstaining.

The new meters are on the beach blocks of Mississippi and States avenues and Columbia and Park places; Atlantic to Pacific avenues on Georgia Avenue; and sections of Maine, Madison, Melrose and Grammercy avenues.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

