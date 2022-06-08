Atlantic City to host LGBTQ pride flag raising ceremony, other events

ATLANTIC CITY — The city plans a number of events to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month, starting with its second annual flag raising ceremony June 15 in front of City Hall.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is a monthlong national celebration each year in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan and celebrate the history, culture and contributions of members of the LGBTQ community.

The event invites LGBTQ people, allies and the public to commemorate more than 50 years of fighting for civil rights, equity and visibility, said Judah Dorrington, the city's LGBTQ+ liaison to Mayor Marty Small Sr.

"The Pride Flag raising is an opportunity for the City of Atlantic City to show its commitment to our mission to honor diversity, access, inclusion and equity in all city programs and services," Dorrington said.

Speakers at the event, set for 3 p.m., will include Dorrington, Small, Chief Operating Officer of Stockton University's Atlantic City campus Brian Jackson, representatives from the nonprofit AC Pride and representatives from LGBTQ meet-and-greet group Be Visible Atlantic City.

The event is the kickoff to a series of social, cultural and LGBTQ history events running from June 15 to 23, including the dedication of New York Avenue as a historic "gay mecca," Dorrington said.

Noting the flag raising is halfway through the month, Dorrington said the city planned its Pride events so they did not clash with other long-standing events taking place in the area or nationally, such as Philadelphia's, New York City's or Washington's Pride marches.

