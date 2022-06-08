 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City to host LGBTQ pride flag ceremony, other events

062921-pac-nws-prideflag-2.jpg

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. reads a proclamation during the city's 2021 LGBTQ pride flag raising ceremony at City Hall.

 Steve Freeman, for The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — The city plans a number of events to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month, starting with its second annual flag raising ceremony June 15 in front of City Hall.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is a monthlong national celebration each year in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan and celebrate the history, culture and contributions of members of the LGBTQ community. 

The event invites LGBTQ people, allies and the public to commemorate more than 50 years of fighting for civil rights, equity and visibility, said Judah Dorrington, the city's LGBTQ+ liaison to Mayor Marty Small Sr.

"The Pride Flag raising is an opportunity for the City of Atlantic City to show its commitment to our mission to honor diversity, access, inclusion and equity in all city programs and services," Dorrington said.

Speakers at the event, set for 3 p.m., will include Dorrington, Small, Chief Operating Officer of Stockton University's Atlantic City campus Brian Jackson, representatives from the nonprofit AC Pride and representatives from LGBTQ meet-and-greet group Be Visible Atlantic City.

The event is the kickoff to a series of social, cultural and LGBTQ history events running from June 15 to 23, including the dedication of New York Avenue as a historic "gay mecca," Dorrington said.

Noting the flag raising is halfway through the month, Dorrington said the city planned its Pride events so they did not clash with other long-standing events taking place in the area or nationally, such as Philadelphia's, New York City's or Washington's Pride marches.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

Atlantic City Pride Events

JUNE 15

City Pride Flag Raising, 3 p.m. in front of City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.

Kickoff Celebrating Pride Atlantic City with Be Visible AC Social, 6 to 9 p.m. at Ryfe Restaurant Bar and Event Venue, 4101 Atlantic Ave.

JUNE 17

AC is Burning — The Ball, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave.

JUNE 18

Show Us Your Shoes Boardwalk Rainbow Pride, 11 a.m., Newport Avenue and Park Place

Gay Beach — Boardwalk and Park Place Dedication, 11:30 a.m., Newport Avenue and Park Place

Historic plaque dedication, noon, Anchor Rock Club

JUNE 19

Leather and Lace Tea Dance, 3 to 6 p.m., Rhythm and Spirits, 129 S. Tennessee Ave.

Drag Me to Dinner, 7 to 11 p.m., Rhythm and Spirits

JUNE 22

Closing celebrations, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Nucky's Kitchen and Speakeasy, 5211 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor

JUNE 23

Drag Queen Story Time with Brittany Lynn, 11 a.m., Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave.

