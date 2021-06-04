Atlantic City to host Juneteenth jazz festival

ATLANTIC CITY — The first annual "Jazz in the Park" Juneteenth celebration will be held in the city's Brown's Park.
Organized by the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation and Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, the inaugural event will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 19.
"I am excited to be working with Chicken Bone Beach to present our first annual Juneteenth celebration," Shabazz said in a news release. "We think of our ancestors. Their struggles, sacrifices, and deaths have led us to become who we are today. We stand on their shoulders and we benefit from their dedication to freedom."
Performing at the event will be jazz musician Greg Osby and the Juneteenth Ensemble. Organizers will also use the day to raise awareness of the youth programs offered through the foundation.
