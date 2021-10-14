Atlantic City to give $1,000 to $2,000 grants to micro businesses

Anderson said the grants are for micro businesses often left behind by other programs.

According to a September 2020 study by the Brookings Institution, businesses in minority-dominant neighborhoods were less likely to be approved for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, and those that were approved took several weeks longer than those in mostly white neighborhoods.

There is no long application process, Small stressed.

"They have to prove they were in business prior to March 9, 2020. Other than that, there are no financial statements or documents needed. They have to be in good standing currently," Small said. "We are verifying the square footage."

"We were happy to collaborate with the city to create a program to help the smallest of the small with the support they need," Anderson said. "We like to think we are through the pandemic, but we are not."

More programs will be announced in the future, Small said.