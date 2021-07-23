Atlantic City to get estimated $1.5 million in youth anti-violence funds

This year, Atlantic City will join Paterson, Trenton and Newark in getting substantial funding from a state Anti-Violence Out-of-School grant.

The state budget Gov. Phil Murphy signed last month included $6 million to be split among Atlantic City and the three other cities, or about $1.5 million for each, according to Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic.

"It's the first time Atlantic City has gotten the money. We were happy the governor signed on to it," Mazzeo said. "Not just in this budget, but in future budgets hopefully."

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the funds will help expand the One Neighborhood Evolution program he and interim police Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos announced in November.

“My administration is being proactive in the fight against senseless violence, and this funding will help us grow our programs," Small said.

Small also said part of the grant will be used to get a fall sports program up and running in October.

Mazzeo and Armato advocated for the resort to be included in the funding stream, they said.

