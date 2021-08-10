Atlantic City to distribute fans to seniors

ATLANTIC CITY — As another heat wave is set to hit the region this week, officials from the city's Department of Senior Services will distribute fans to seniors, said Rebekah Mena, public information officer for the Mayor's Office.
On Monday and Tuesday, more than 200 fans were expected to be given to senior facilities and buildings throughout the resort, Mena said in a statement.
The fans were purchased with funding the city received through a Community Development Block Grant.
“We have many seniors in Atlantic City without access to air conditioning,” said Brian Gunter, supervisor of senior services for the city. “This is a great first step in providing seniors with safe ways to stay cool and beat the heat.”
