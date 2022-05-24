Atlantic City to demonstrate new emergency alert system Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — The city will unveil its new emergency alert system Wednesday during a news conference at the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue.
Fire Chief Scott Evans, who is also the emergency management coordinator for the city, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. will demonstrate how the system will communicate with residents, businesses and visitors during severe weather, road closures, public safety incidents and other emergencies.
The news conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Atlantic City Emergency Operations Center on the fourth floor of the Public Safety Building at 2715 Atlantic Ave.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
