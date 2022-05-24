 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City to demonstrate new emergency alert system on Wednesday

  • 0
Atlantic City firehouse

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans speaks at fire station No. 2 in October 2021.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The city will unveil its new emergency alert system at a press conference Wednesday at the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue.

Fire Chief Scott Evans, who is also the emergency management coordinator for the city, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. will demonstrate how the system will communicate with residents, businesses and visitors during severe weather, road closures, public safety incidents, and other emergencies.

The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Atlantic City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) – 4th Floor, Public Safety Building at 2715 Atlantic Avenue.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kyiv residents attempt to return to normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News