top story

Atlantic City to create Cannabis Review Board to help site recreational, medical sellers

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council introduced an ordinance Wednesday night to create a five-member Cannabis Review Board that would review applications for cannabis wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries and delivery services in the city.

"It will be nonbinding, anything they do," Council President George Tibbitt said. "Everything comes before council for a decision."

The five members will be a mayoral designee, a member chosen by council, the city's directors of planning and development and of licenses and inspections (or their designees), and a citizen member appointed by the mayor.

The vote was 8-1, with only Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph voting no.

The ordinance must still be passed after a public hearing.

Passing without comment was a resolution to replace John Devlin on the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority board with eviction and debt collection attorney John Eccles Jr.

Council removed Devlin from the ACMUA board earlier this month after a hearing for alleged misconduct involving interference with day-to-day business and contracts.

Devlin has said he and his attorney, David Castellani, are “absolutely appealing this matter and taking further legal action.”

Like Devlin, Eccles lives in the 6th Ward, according to that ward's councilman, Jesse Kurtz, who nominated Devlin and did not support his removal.

At the hearing, Devlin said he had challenged votes, demanded transparency and asked a lot of questions of executive directors, but denied ever interfering with contracts or the day-to-day operations of the authority, as the current executive director and two former executive directors alleged.

Council also is planning to start in-person meetings again in March, with the help of its Health and Human Services Department, Tibbitt said. Health officials will help set rules to protect the health and safety of attendees from COVID-19 infection, Tibbitt said.

Council has been meeting virtually since soon after the pandemic began in March 2020, except for the January 2022 reorganization meeting held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Kurtz said he has come up with a plan to outfit council chambers with equipment for hybrid meetings, so even after they are held in person people can watch virtually if they prefer.

"The equipment is currently being sourced," Kurtz said after the meeting.

Also introduced was an ordinance to convey a property at 718 Robinson Ave., between Grant and Lincoln avenues, to Habitat For Humanity to either rehabilitate or build new for affordable housing.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

