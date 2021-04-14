Atlantic City to consider staggering terms, adding members to Citizens Advisory Board

Six members will be appointed, one each, from the five civic associations and the Boardwalk Committee. The first two appointments will serve for one year, the next two will serve for two years, and the fifth and sixth appointments will be for three-year terms.

Nine appointments will be made by council. The first three will be for a one-year term, the second three will serve for two years and the final three will serve for three years.

Three appointments will be made by the mayor. The first appointment will be for a one-year term, the second appointment will be for a two-year term and the third will be for a three-year term.

One appointment will be made by the Atlantic City Board of Education for a three-year term.