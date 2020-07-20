Christopher Columbus statue

Workers remove Christopher Columbus statue from Christopher Columbus Blvd. and Arctic Ave in Atlantic City Wednesday July 1, 2020. The Christopher Columbus monument, in the resort since 1958, was taken down from its location at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway Wednesday morning. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A city steeped in Italian culture and history may become the latest town to find alternative ways to honor that legacy than by celebrating Columbus Day.

On Wednesday, City Council will consider a resolution declaring the second Monday in October as Italian Heritage Day. The second Monday in October this year is the 12th, which is annually observed as the national holiday for Columbus Day.

The governing body will also consider declaring August 9 as Indigenous People's Day in Atlantic City. A resolution introduced last month to recognize Indigenous People's Day on the second Monday in October was tabled.

Atlantic City's proposed actions are the most recent example of regional and nationwide conflicts over Columbus statues resulting from the social justice protest movement.

Several New Jersey cities, including Atlantic City, Trenton and Newark, have taken down statutes of Columbus. The cost to Atlantic City to have the Columbus statue removed and transported to a secure location was $19,000.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

